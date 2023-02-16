Technology News

F1 TV Pro Subscription Now Available in India: Price, Features, and More

F1 TV Pro is priced at Rs. 2,999 for the full season in India

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 February 2023 11:22 IST
F1 TV Pro is available on various platforms including Android, iOS, Browsers, and Smart TVs

Highlights
  • F1 TV Pro lets users live stream all the track sessions at races
  • Feeder series such as F2 and F3 are also available through the app
  • The F1 TV app is available on various platforms including iOS and Android

F1 TV Pro subscription is now available in India through the F1 TV app, with pricing set at Rs. 249 per month or Rs. 2,999 for the entire 2023 Formula 1 season. The streaming service provides live-streaming access to all track sessions at all of the races on the 2023 Formula 1 calendar, as well as live-streaming of feeder series races from the F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup series. The more affordable F1 TV Access subscription is also available now, with the price set at Rs. 1,499 for the full season.

While users could access F1 in India through Disney+ Hotstar to stream the global English-commentary telecast, fans will appreciate the official availability of the much more advanced and feature-rich F1 TV Pro subscription through the F1 TV app.

f1 tv pro subscription app F1 TV

In addition to live streaming of races from the four series, key features of the subscription include access to various camera angles that can be changed and cycled by the user, replays, documentaries, archive footage, and various live data points such as timings, telemetry, tyre usage, team radio, and more.

The more affordable F1 TV Access plan costs much less at Rs. 1,499 for the season, but this does not offer the full set of features; the all-important live-streaming access isn't available on the lower plan. Users will, however, get access to replays, documentaries, archive footage, live timing, telemetry, and other data. This might be useful for those who might prefer watching the global telecast, and use the app only as an additional data resource on a tablet or smartphone.

2023 Formula 1 World Championship kicks off in Bahrain in the first week of March, although the F1 TV Pro subscription will also offer access to pre-season testing, which starts on February 23. Notably, Formula 1: Drive to Survive returns for season 5 on February 24, ahead of the beginning of the 2023 season.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 5

  • Release Date 24 February 2023
  • Genre Documentary
  • Producer
    James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Sophie Todd
Comments

Further reading: F1, Formula 1, Formula 1 Drive to Survive, F1 TV, F1 TV Pro, Android, iOS, Streaming
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about entertainment, and audio and video gadgets for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for over a decade now.
