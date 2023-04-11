Technology News

Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue

All four seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 are also included in the lineup.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 11 April 2023 15:03 IST
Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The signing also brings a bunch of other shows such as The Good Wife, Dexter, Californication, and more

Highlights
  • The new Paramount shows are available at no extra cost
  • The catalogue also includes The Stand and Mayor of Kingstown season 1
  • Amazon also recently partnered with the Indian government for content

Amazon Prime Video is expanding its Indian catalogue through a newly-signed partnership with Paramount Global Content Distribution. The four key highlights of the deal include exclusive Paramount TV series', namely Star Trek: Discovery, The Stand, Mayor of Kingstown, and the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. The new content will be included as part of your general subscription, at no extra cost. Out of those, the space-set Star Trek: Discovery was formerly available on Netflix in India but got pulled from the platform ahead of season 4's debut. This new deal brings all four seasons of the Sonequa Martin-Green-led space odyssey to Prime Video and should serve as India's destination for when season 5 premieres next year.

Star Trek: Discovery season 5 was originally slated to release in early 2023, but got delayed into early 2024. Production on the final season wrapped in November 2022, but requires some additional filming, as Paramount plans to send off the show ‘in style.' A first-look trailer for the same was dropped last year, which revealed that our crew is on the hunt for an 'ancient power' whose existence was kept deliberately hidden for centuries. “We are delighted to announce that a curated selection of Paramount Global content is available for streaming to Prime members in India at no extra cost,” Manish Menghani, Director, Content Licensing, Prime Video India said in a prepared statement. “The slate includes a diverse mix of genres from fantasy and adventure to drama and sci-fi, with each show featuring a stellar cast.”

The Jeremy Renner-led Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers who have been maintaining peace in the titular town for decades, acting as moderators between cops and street gangs. Created by Taylor Sheridan, currently only season 1 is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Serving as a prequel to Yellowstone, 1883 captures the origin story of the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains in order to seek better lives.

Based on the eponymous 1978 novel by Stephen King, The Stand is set in an apocalyptic world decimated by plague, whose fate rests on the shoulders of a 108-year-old Mother Abagail. The series stars Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård (The Northman).

The deal also brings other popular shows such as Californication, Michael C. Hall-led Dexter, Julianna Margulies starrer The Good Wife, NCIS, Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, Madam Secretary, Reign, The Great, Seal Team, Under the Dome, Munich Games, and Parot.

Earlier this month, Amazon partnered with India's federal government to stream content from state-run studios as well as provide internships to students from government film institutes in a key market for the US e-commerce giant. Amazon India will also introduce a ‘special feature' to promote any books and journals recommended by the government.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Star Trek: Discovery Season 1

Star Trek: Discovery Season 1

  • Release Date 25 September 2017
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, David Ajala, Rachael Ancheril, Blu del Barrio, Ian Alexander, Ian Alexander, Michelle Yeoh
  • Director
    Olatunde Osunsanmi, Lee Rose, Douglas Aarniokoski, Christopher J. Byrne, David Barrett, Akiva Goldsman, Adam Kane, John Scott
  • Producer
    Alex Kurtzman, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, Heather Kadin, Trevor Rot, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Akiva Goldsman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Bryan Fuller
Mayor of Kingstown Season 1

Mayor of Kingstown Season 1

  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Pha'rez Lass, Aidan Gillen, Kyle Chandler, Nishi Munshi, James Jordan, Nichole Galicia, Andrew Howard, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Michael Beach, Necar Zadegan, Jason Kelley, Mandela Van Peebles, Rob Kirkland, Rob Stewart, Natasha Marc, Stacie Greenwell, Gratiela Brancusi, Lane Garrison
  • Director
    Taylor Sheridan, Ben Richardson, Guy Ferland, Clark Johnson
  • Producer
    Michael Friedman, Ron Burkle, Huge Dillon, David Glasser, Jeremy Renner, Taylor Sheridan, Bob Yari, Antoine Fuqua, Hartley Gorenstein
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: amazon prime video, prime video india, paramount, prime video paramount deal, star trek discovery, 1883, the stand, mayor of kingstown, the good wife, dexter, californication, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade to Unlock Around $33 Billion of Staked Ether
Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T2 5G Series Launched in India At This Price: See Details
  2. Coming Soon: Apple BKC in Mumbai on April 18, Apple Saket in Delhi on 20th
  3. Realme Narzo N55 Camera Details Confirmed; iPhone-Inspired Feature Teased
  4. Vivo T2 5G Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of April 11 Launch
  5. Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue
  6. iQoo Z7 5G Review: Best Smartphone Under Rs. 20,000?
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Is This the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Official Trailer Out Now
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Review: Playing It Safe?
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Users Get New Features Including Enhanced 1080p HD Video, Smart Downloads, and More
  2. Crypto Rules Around Risk Assessment, Damage Control In Pipeline Under India's G20 Presidency: FM
  3. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Design Renders Leaked Ahead of April Launch; May Sport Massive Camera Module
  4. New Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Said to Be Introduced in Monsoon Session of Parliament
  5. Vivo X Fold 2, Vivo X Flip Foldables Launch Date Announced, Vivo Pad 2 to Tag Along: Details
  6. Vivo Y100A With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Colour Changing Design Launched in India: Specifications
  7. Amazon Prime Video Signs Deal With Paramount to Expand Its Indian Catalogue
  8. Ethereum's Shapella Upgrade to Unlock Around $33 Billion of Staked Ether
  9. Persona 3 Remake and Jet Set Radio Reboot Footage Reportedly Leaked Online
  10. Poster of Upcoming Film Bazooka Starring Mammootty Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.