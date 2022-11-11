Randeep Hooda-led CAT release date is out. Alongside a short teaser from the upcoming revenge drama series, Netflix has confirmed that CAT will premiere December 9 on the platform. Created by Balwinder Singh Janjua (Saand Ki Aankh), the sneak peek, set in Punjab, sees Gurman Singh (Hooda) being forced to become a police informant again, out of desperation, in hopes to save his misguided, drug-peddling brother. Described as a “gritty story of brotherhood, espionage, power, and more,” Gurman's return to the police informant lifestyle is poised to bring up some dark traumas he kept hidden away.

The sneak peek for CAT opens on a tense note, in the dead of the night, as our lead characters Gurman (Hooda) and a senior officer (Suvinder Vicky) discuss the dire state of drug trafficking in Punjab. The conversation feels heavy-hearted, as all trails lead back to Gurnam's own younger brother (Danish Sood), who is slowly hurtling toward a life of crime. “You must be thinking, why the police isn't putting out this fire,” the unnamed senior officer says. “What can we do? This fire has been set by people who are in power.” The only solution is to go undercover, as a cat, and “kill all the rats one by one.” Wanting to end the drug business in his jurisdiction before retirement, the official presents an offer to Gurnam, which would involve the latter being plunged back into the cop life as a snitch, following his troubled past in the 90s insurgency.

Netflix has also revealed the cast lineup for CAT, which includes Hasleen Kaur (Karle Pyaar Karle), Geeta Aggarwal (Chhapaak), Dakssh Ajit Singh (Arsho), Jaipreet Singh (Sacred Games), Sukhwinder Chahal (Mirzapur), Pramod Pathal (Mirzapur), KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar (Ek Mini Katha). CAT marks lead Hooda's first Indian Netflix original — he previously starred in the Chris Hemsworth-led Extraction, though there's a high chance he won't be seen in the sequel as the story moves to other countries.

Having grown up amidst the surge of drug trafficking in the early 2000s, CAT feels like a personal story for showrunner Janjua, who also writes and directs some of the episodes. “With the pace at which our industry is releasing content, it's very easy to be lost in the herd, but with the industry giant like Netflix backing my passion for creating a series with a subject so close to my heart, I feel truly blessed and lucky. And having the opportunity to work with an exceptional artist like Randeep Hooda is the cherry on top,” he said earlier, in a prepared statement.

CAT premieres December 9 on Netflix. All episodes will be available at once.

Netflix has also dropped a release date poster for CAT, which you can check out below:

CAT release date poster from Netflix

Photo Credit: Netflix

