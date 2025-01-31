Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know

The mystery crime thriller Rekhachithram, starring Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan, made its theatrical debut on January 09, 2025. Directed by Jofin T. Chacko, the film garnered a positive response from audiences. Following its theatrical run, the movie is now gearing up for its digital release. While no official confirmation has been made by the streaming platform, reports suggest that Rekhachithram will soon be available for viewers to watch online. Here's everything known so far about its OTT release.

When and Where to Watch Rekhachithram

Reports indicate that Rekhachithram will be available for streaming on Sony LIV. Though the platform has yet to make an official announcement, speculation suggests that the film could premiere online by the end of February or early March. Typically, films arrive on digital platforms approximately 45 days after their theatrical release, but exceptions exist depending on various factors. Official confirmation regarding the exact release date is still awaited.

Official Trailer and Plot of Rekhachithram

The film is set in Malakkappara and follows Vikek, an SHO, as he investigates the apparent suicide of Rajendran. As the case unfolds, disturbing revelations come to light, including Rajendran's hidden crimes and the mysterious disappearance of a young girl. The suspense-driven narrative, coupled with intense performances, has contributed to the film's strong reception.

Cast and Crew of Rekhachithram

The movie features a strong ensemble cast led by Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan. Supporting actors include Manoj K. Jayan, Dileep Menon, Zarin Shihab, Shaheen Siddique, Unni Lalu, Siddique, Bhama Arun, Megha Thomas, Jagadish, Nishanth Sagar, Indrans, Harisree Ashokan, Jayashankar, Priyanka, Nandu, T.G. Ravi, Sreejith Ravi, Sudhy Koppa, Srikanth Murali, Vijay Menon, Shaju Sreedhar, Sanju Sanchien, Anuroop, and Pauly Valsan.

The film is directed by Jofin T. Chacko, with a screenplay by John Manthrickal and Ramu Sunil. The cinematography is handled by Appu Prabhakar, while Shameer Muhammad is in charge of editing. Visual effects supervision has been carried out by Andrew D'Cruz and Vishakh Babu. The project is backed by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media.

Reception of Rekhachithram

During its theatrical run, Rekhachithram received positive feedback from audiences and critics. It has an IMDb rating of 8. 6 / 10.