Technology News
English Edition

The Smile Man OTT Release: Sarath Kumar's Crime Thriller Premieres on January 24

Sarath Kumar’s The Smile Man streams January 24 on Aha Tamil. The film is a gripping crime thriller.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2025 22:11 IST
The Smile Man OTT Release: Sarath Kumar's Crime Thriller Premieres on January 24

Photo Credit: YouTube/Saregama Tamil

The Smile Man OTT Release: Streams Jan 24

Highlights
  • Sarath Kumar stars in The Smile Man, a gripping Tamil crime thriller
  • The Smile Man streams on Aha Tamil starting January 24
  • A veteran cop with Alzheimer's tackles a chilling serial killer case
Advertisement

Sarath Kumar's crime thriller, The Smile Man, is set to make its digital debut after its theatrical run. Directed by the duo Syam and Praveen, the film follows a veteran cop grappling with Alzheimer's while investigating a string of murders. With a compelling narrative and a focus on psychological and investigative challenges, the film has captured the curiosity of crime thriller enthusiasts. Its OTT premiere has been confirmed for January 24, offering audiences a chance to watch it online.

When and Where to Watch The Smile Man

The Smile Man will be available for streaming on Aha Tamil starting January 24. The film's OTT release follows its theatrical run, which attracted significant attention due to its unique premise.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Smile Man

The trailer of The Smile Man introduced audiences to a seasoned police officer battling Alzheimer's while handling a complex serial killer case. The killer's modus operandi involves a chillingly similar pattern, adding layers of tension and intrigue. The protagonist's cognitive struggles, interwoven with high-stakes crime-solving, form the core of the narrative. The trailer hints at an intense blend of psychological depth and suspense, drawing viewers into the film's gripping storyline.

Cast and Crew of The Smile Man

Sarath Kumar leads the cast, marking his 150th appearance in films. Supporting roles are portrayed by Kalaiyarasan, Ineya, Sijaa Rose, Sri Kumar, George Maryan, and others. The technical team includes music by Gavaskar Avinash, cinematography by Vikram Mohan, and editing by San Lokesh. The story was crafted by Kamala Alchemis, further enhancing the film's dramatic and suspenseful elements.

Reception of The Smile Man

The film opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While its unique premise and Sarath Kumar's portrayal were appreciated, some critics felt the film fell into predictable tropes of the genre. It has an IMDb rating of 8.5 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Smile Man, Sarath Kumar, Aha Tamil, Tamil OTT release, Crime Thriller, Alzheimer’s, Tamil Cinema
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Barroz OTT Release Date: Mohanlal’s Fantasy Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar Soon
OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
The Smile Man OTT Release: Sarath Kumar's Crime Thriller Premieres on January 24
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Reveals When Its One UI 7 Update Will Arrive on Your Phone
  2. OnePlus Smartphones May Come With a Fresh Design This Year
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Could Be Launched in India Soon With These Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series AI Features Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked
  5. Noise Launches ColorFit Pro 6 Series With AI Companion in India
  6. Samsung's Galaxy S26 Lineup Could See Charging, Camera Upgrades
  7. Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Google Pixel 11 Series Will Reportedly Have These Bear-Themed Codenames
  9. Jio, Airtel and BSNL Users Can Now Use These Towers to Make Calls
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Top Variant May Be Limited to Asian Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. Rare Corinthian Helmet from Ancient Greece to Be Auctioned in London
  2. New Dual-Reactor Tech Turns CO2 Into Protein for Food and Sustainability
  3. Astronomers Spot Hundreds of Hidden Supermassive Black Holes Using Infrared
  4. Insecure: Cast, Plot, Where to Watch in India
  5. Laughter Chefs Season 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Blink Twice Streaming Now: Plot, Cast, and Where to Watch
  7. The Smile Man OTT Release: Sarath Kumar's Crime Thriller Premieres on January 24
  8. Interstellar Object Could Have Shifted Trajectories of Four Planets, New Research Shows
  9. Barroz OTT Release Date: Mohanlal’s Fantasy Film to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar Soon
  10. New Polymer Set to Revolutionize Flexible Displays with Low Energy Consumption
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »