Technology News
English Edition

Ghamaghot OTT Release: Odia Action Thriller by Raja D to Stream on This Platform

Raja D’s Ghamaghot to stream on AAO NXT post-theatrical release. Details on cast, plot, and release date inside.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 January 2025 20:37 IST
Ghamaghot OTT Release: Odia Action Thriller by Raja D to Stream on This Platform

Photo Credit: YouTube/AAO NXT

Ghamaghot releases in cinemas on March 13, 2025

Highlights
  • Ghamaghot releases in cinemas on March 13, 2025
  • Streaming on AAO NXT after the theatrical run
  • Action-packed thriller directed by Raja D
Advertisement

Odia cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of Ghamaghot, an action-packed thriller directed by Raja D. The film, which explores intense human emotions such as desire, greed, and anger, is set for a theatrical premiere on March 13, 2025. Following its run in cinemas, Ghamaghot will be made available on the OTT platform AAO NXT. While the streaming release date has not yet been revealed, the rights to the film have been officially acquired by the platform, ensuring its digital availability post-theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Ghamaghot

The official confirmation regarding the OTT release of Ghamaghot came through an announcement made via social media. While audiences can experience the film on the big screen starting March 13, 2025, the streaming release will follow later on AAO NXT. The exact date for its digital release has yet to be disclosed by the makers or the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghamaghot

The film's trailer showcases a high-intensity narrative interwoven with multiple storylines. Set against an urban backdrop, Ghamaghot unravels a sequence of events driven by strong human emotions—desire, attachment, anger, greed, and pride. Five distinct occurrences in the same city set off a chain reaction, leading to chaos and destruction. As these interconnected narratives unfold, the characters find themselves embroiled in an intense struggle for survival. Betrayals, confrontations, and unforeseen twists propel the plot forward, making Ghamaghot a gripping watch for fans of action thrillers.

Cast and Crew of Ghamaghot

The film features an ensemble cast, including Deepak Parida, Sanoj Kumar, Tapi Mishra, Vivash Rout, Abhishek Panda, Sailendra Samantray, Akash Hota, Akash Rout, Sandeep Mishra, Chandra, Aimon Pradhan, Kabir Prasad, Krishna Kar, Susant Dash Mohapatra, Xonty, Rajesh, Balkrishna Nayak, Amiya, Susant, Goldy, Udit Guru, Sridhara Martha, Shakti, and Shambhu. Raja D, apart from directing, has taken charge of the film's screenplay and dialogues. The project is jointly produced by Kaushik Das, Ram Patnaik, and Kaustav Das, with music composed by Gaurav Anand.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ghamaghot, Raja D, Odia Movie, Ghamaghot OTT, AAO NXT, Odia Cinema, Ghamaghot Release Date, Odia Thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Swargam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aju Varghese’s Malayalam Film
Home Sweet Loan OTT Release: Indonesian Drama Film Now Streaming on Netflix
Ghamaghot OTT Release: Odia Action Thriller by Raja D to Stream on This Platform
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week: Pushpa 2, Identity, The Storyteller, and More
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Alleged Hands-on Image Shows New Camera Sensor Layout
  3. Google to Announce Pixel 9a Months Ahead of Previous Schedule: Report
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
  5. Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Now Streaming on Netflix With Extended Scenes
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Available for Pre-Order in India: Price, Offers
  7. Vivo T4x 5G, Vivo Y59 5G Seen on BIS; India Launch Expected
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA SPHEREx Telescope to Map the Universe and Search for Life’s Ingredients
  2. Blue Origin’s New Shepard NS-29 Mission to Test Lunar Gravity Simulation
  3. Neanderthal Blood Protein Incompatibilities May Have Contributed to Extinction
  4. Massive 500,000-Mile Coronal Hole on the Sun Blasts Solar Wind Toward Earth
  5. Comet 2024 G3 (ATLAS) Becomes the 'Great Comet' of 2025 with Stunning Display
  6. 1,000-Year-Old Bayeux Tapestry Depicts William the Conqueror’s Victory
  7. Ghamaghot OTT Release: Odia Action Thriller by Raja D to Stream on This Platform
  8. Home Sweet Loan OTT Release: Indonesian Drama Film Now Streaming on Netflix
  9. Swargam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Aju Varghese’s Malayalam Film
  10. Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded Now Streaming on Netflix With Extended Scenes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »