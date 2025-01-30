Ghamaghot OTT Release: Odia Action Thriller by Raja D to Stream on This Platform

Odia cinema enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of Ghamaghot, an action-packed thriller directed by Raja D. The film, which explores intense human emotions such as desire, greed, and anger, is set for a theatrical premiere on March 13, 2025. Following its run in cinemas, Ghamaghot will be made available on the OTT platform AAO NXT. While the streaming release date has not yet been revealed, the rights to the film have been officially acquired by the platform, ensuring its digital availability post-theatrical run.

When and Where to Watch Ghamaghot

The official confirmation regarding the OTT release of Ghamaghot came through an announcement made via social media. While audiences can experience the film on the big screen starting March 13, 2025, the streaming release will follow later on AAO NXT. The exact date for its digital release has yet to be disclosed by the makers or the platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ghamaghot

The film's trailer showcases a high-intensity narrative interwoven with multiple storylines. Set against an urban backdrop, Ghamaghot unravels a sequence of events driven by strong human emotions—desire, attachment, anger, greed, and pride. Five distinct occurrences in the same city set off a chain reaction, leading to chaos and destruction. As these interconnected narratives unfold, the characters find themselves embroiled in an intense struggle for survival. Betrayals, confrontations, and unforeseen twists propel the plot forward, making Ghamaghot a gripping watch for fans of action thrillers.

Cast and Crew of Ghamaghot

The film features an ensemble cast, including Deepak Parida, Sanoj Kumar, Tapi Mishra, Vivash Rout, Abhishek Panda, Sailendra Samantray, Akash Hota, Akash Rout, Sandeep Mishra, Chandra, Aimon Pradhan, Kabir Prasad, Krishna Kar, Susant Dash Mohapatra, Xonty, Rajesh, Balkrishna Nayak, Amiya, Susant, Goldy, Udit Guru, Sridhara Martha, Shakti, and Shambhu. Raja D, apart from directing, has taken charge of the film's screenplay and dialogues. The project is jointly produced by Kaushik Das, Ram Patnaik, and Kaustav Das, with music composed by Gaurav Anand.