Hansal Mehta and Netflix Announce Multi-Year Creative Partnership Following Success of 'Scoop'

Scoop, starring Karishma Tanna, released on Netflix in early June

By Press Trust of India with G360 inputs | Updated: 26 June 2023 18:18 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Scoop is inspired by journalist Jigna Vora's memoir 'Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison'

  • Hansal Mehta is also known for films such as 'Aligarh' and 'Shahid'
  • He also helmed the acclaimed series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story'
  • Mehta will create several series for the streamer in the coming years

Following the success of 'Scoop', Netflix and Hansal Mehta on Monday announced a multi-year partnership where the filmmaker will create several series for the streamer in the coming years. The Netflix series, inspired by journalist Jigna Vora's memoir 'Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison', has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed shows this year. Mehta, also known for films such as 'Aligarh' and 'Shahid', as well as series 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story', said that he is happy to take his partnership with Netflix forward.

"As a filmmaker, the idea of creating diverse and dynamic stories constantly keeps me on my toes. What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world. As was the case with 'Scoop', Netflix is engaged in the creative process right from scripting, all the way to marketing and distribution which is critical for the success of any creative collaboration. This long-term partnership with them is only going to empower me to dive into a variety of undiscovered stories," the National Award-winning director said in a statement.

Monika Shergill, vice president - content, Netflix India, described Mehta as 'a master of his craft' who has an eye for spotting stories that have a broad appeal. "Being a nuanced storyteller, he is able to tell these stories like no other. 'Scoop' marks yet another success for our series line-up this year, and with this partnership we look forward to never before seen stories that audiences will love," Shergill added.

The first season of 'Scoop' follows Jagruti Pathak (Karishma Tanna), a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival Jaideb Sen's (Prosenjit Chatterjee) murder. The series is based on the real-life story of journalist Jigna Vora, who spent time in prison on charges of murder, but was eventually acquitted of all charges.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Scoop

Scoop

  • Release Date 2 June 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Karishma Tanna, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Harman Baweja, Deven Bhojani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Tejasvini Kolhapure, Shikha Talsania, Tanmay Dhanania, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Inayat Sood, Swaroopa Ghosh, Malhar Thakar, Shikha Talsania, Ira Dubey, Ishita Arun, Sanat Vyas
  • Director
    Hansal Mehta
  • Producer
    Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil
Further reading: Scoop, Netflix, Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta and Netflix Announce Multi-Year Creative Partnership Following Success of 'Scoop'
Comment
 
 

  1. Here's How to Pre-Order Nothing Phone 2 in India: All Details
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Max Leaked Case Tips Design Changes to Mute Button
  3. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  4. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  6. OnePlus 12 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Debut in This Month
  7. Oppo, OnePlus, Realme Could Be Developing Phones With Up to 24GB RAM
  8. Apple Offers Students Discounts on iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, More: See Deals
  9. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  10. Apple to Unveil Three Smartwatches Along With iPhone 15 Series: Mark Gurman
