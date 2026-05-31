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Star City Season 1 Release Date: Plot, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know About the Space Drama

Star City Season 1 is an exciting sci-fi drama streaming on Apple TV+. With a 7.3 IMDb rating, the show explores a different version of the space race through strong characters and emotional storytelling.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 May 2026 15:00 IST
Star City Season 1 Release Date: Plot, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know About the Space Drama

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Star City seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+.

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Highlights
  • Star City shows an alternate history of the space race
  • The series is streaming now on Apple TV+
  • New episodes release every Friday until July 10, 2026
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Star City Season is a space drama that takes you on an exciting journey through the Soviet Union's lead in the space race. This series is full of emotions, science, and the few people who are brave and carry a dream of reaching the Moon. Just like For All Mankind, this show has combined real history with imagination. All elements in this show work together, making it both fun and interesting to watch. Episodes 1 and 2 are ready to premiere on May 29, 2026.

When and Where to Watch Star City

Star City seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+. Episodes 1 & 2 are set to stream on May 29, 2026. The remaining parts will be premiering every Friday, and the final episode will be on July 10, 2026.

Trailer and Plot of Star City

The story shows us how cosmonauts, engineers, and officers risk all to win the space race. Courage, teamwork, and dreams are portrayed nicely. The trailer imparts a question: What if the Soviet Union reached the Moon first?

Cast and Crew of Star City

The series stars Rhys Ifans as the chief designer, Anna Maxwell Martin as Lyudmilla Raskova, Adam Nagaitis as Valya

Markelova, Agnes O'Casey as Irina Morozova, and Alice Englert as Anastasia Belikova. The show is created by For All Mankind.

Reception of Star City

The series has already started to receive good attention from viewers, and its IMDb rating is 7.3/10.

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Further reading: Star City Season 1, IMDb, Apple TV
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Star City Season 1 Release Date: Plot, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know About the Space Drama
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