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Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched With Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life

The Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones are equipped with a 40mm dynamic driver and offer up to 58dB active noise reduction.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2026 19:33 IST
Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched With Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones available in two colourways

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Vivo has launched its first-ever wireless over-ear headphones in China. The new Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones come in two colourways and have a headband-style design. The headphones have a 40mm dynamic driver unit and offer a noise reduction depth of up to 58dB. The headphones offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and have a BES2710Y-8X chip. The new audio device is advertised to deliver up to 75 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Price, Availability

The Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones are priced at CNY 499 (roughly Rs. 6,000) in China. It is available in Breeze Purple and Clouds and Mist colour options.

Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Specifications

Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones feature 40mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz. The headphones are compatible with AAC, SBC, and LDAC audio codecs and support DeepX 3.0 stereo sound technology. Users can also avail customisable sound effects on this model.

As the name implies, the main highlight of Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones is the ANC feature that is claimed to block up to 99.9 percent of ambient sound. The headphones are advertised to offer an average noise reduction depth of 31dB and a maximum noise reduction of up to 58dB.

The Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones can switch automatically between light, normal, and deep noise cancellation modes based on the surroundings of the wearer. The multi-microphone setup includes three ECM microphones and two MEMS microphones. The headphones have 10-band EQ customisation, allowing manual adjustment of sound profiles. The company says that the headphones use a composite bio-diaphragm alongside a magnetic circuit design.

The Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones can be connected with up to three devices simultaneously, including smartphones, tablets, and computers. Users can manage them through the vivo Headphones app. The headphones have dedicated noise cancellation and a Bluetooth button, a volume button, and a power button.

The Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones run on the BES2710Y-8X chip. They have Bluetooth 5.4. The headphones are stated to offer 47ms for gaming.

The company claims that the headphones can deliver up to 75 hours of playback on a single charge. The audio device can be charged through a USB Type-C port, and it takes around 2.5 hours to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent. It measures 181.6×147.6×86.3mm and weighs approximately 238g.

Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: Vivo Over Ear Noise Canceling Headphones, Vivo Over Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Price, Vivo Over Ear Noise Canceling Headphones Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched With Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life
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