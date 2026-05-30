Are you looking for an emotional drama that has deep family bonds, conflicts and memorable moments? Here is the drama named Brothers and Sisters. It is a series that shows the siblings' love and bond with their emotional struggles. Together with the mix of warmth, relatable emotions and drama the show focuses on the support between brother and sister while going through different ups and downs. The drama's concept gives an engaging vibe and connects you till the end. There is something regarding 2 am memories coming back to the Mind of the sister.

When and Where to Watch

Brothers and Sisters is streaming on JioHotstar right now. All the episodes are streaming currently.

Trailer and Plot

Brothers and Sisters showcases the love and bond between siblings with their emotional family moments. In the trailer it is seen that a sister is recalling the memory of her brother every night at 2:00 a.m. The story highlights the conflicts between the siblings and the struggle they had had together. Also, they find out that their patriarch has an affair. The chaos then begins in their mind and what was comfortable turned the story into a chaotic one. Further, every day the sister had that memory coming back to her mind at the same time during night.

Cast and Crew

Brothers and Sisters has Nikhila Sankar, Raj Ayappa, Bose Venkat, Gayathri Shastry, Sravanitha Srikanth and Sidharth Babu in pivotal roles. Chidambaram Manivannan has directed it. A.C. Karnamirthy has written the story and screenplay. Manikandan Ramamoorthy is the cinematographer.

Reception

The series has gained attention among the viewers who love to watch the family chaos with that emotional bond sharing among the members. It has an IMDb rating of 5 out of 10.