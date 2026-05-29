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Sathi Leelavathi OTT Release: Where to Watch Lavanya Tripathi’s Romantic Drama?

Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan’s Sathi Leelavathi is now streaming on JioHotstar with romance, comedy and emotional family drama at its core.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 May 2026 16:21 IST
Sathi Leelavathi OTT Release: Where to Watch Lavanya Tripathi’s Romantic Drama?

Photo Credit: JioHostar

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Highlights
  • Sathi Leelavathi blends romance, comedy and emotional drama
  • Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan lead this family entertainer
  • The Telugu film is now streaming on JioHotstar and Sun NXT
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Looking for a light-hearted entertainer? Sathi Leelavathi is a Tamil romantic tale that features comedy, drama, and romantic elements. It could be on your bucket list this weekend. It has Lavanya Tripathi and Dev Mohan as the lead actors. The movie is about a mix of today's marriages and the issues they face. There are emotional twists and humour in it. It is directed by Tatineni Satya and brings about sweet conflicts between husband and wife. Also, this shows a colourful family drama wherein other relations also highlight the worth of being in a family.

When and Where to Watch

Sathi Leelavathi was released on May 8, 2026. It is now streaming on JioHotstar together with Sun NXT.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer of Sathi Leelavathi was launched by Ram Charan. It showcases a humorous and playful banter between the couple which turns into a volcano of fights and ends in divorce. The story has Leelavathi and Ram as a couple and their married life gets crumbled after a misunderstanding. Further, another woman enters the picture. Their life had romance and fun and slowly turned into fights because of that. However, the story ends up on a normal note with humour and fun events coming in it.

Cast and Crew

Sathi Leelavathi has Lavanya Tripathi as Leelavathi and Dev Mohan as Ram Sethu. Other actors in it are Madonna Sebastian, Naresh and VTV Ganesh. Tatineni Satya is the director and writer of the film. Music has been given by Nick J. Meyer. Durga Devi Pictures has produced it.

Reception

Sathi Leelavathi has a humorous and relatable story. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6 out of 10.

Comments

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Further reading: Sathi Leelavathi, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Sathi Leelavathi OTT Release: Where to Watch Lavanya Tripathi’s Romantic Drama?
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