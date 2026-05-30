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Faces Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Psychological Thriller Film Online

Written and directed by Neelesh EK, Faces is a Malayalam psychological thriller film that has finally reached the digital screens.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 May 2026 11:20 IST
Faces Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Psychological Thriller Film Online

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Sun NXT.

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Highlights
  • Faces is a Malayalam psychological thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Neelesh EK
  • Streaming now, only on Sun NXT
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Directed by Neelesh EK, Faces is a Malayalam psychological thriller film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film centres around a young woman, named Nithiya, who suffers from a rare memory disorder after a gas explosion in the past. While she stays in a live-in relationship, she begins to have visions of a man with a face exactly like her boyfriend's. The plot then delves further as she navigates her journey and seeks answers for her fate.

When and Where to Watch Faces

This film is now available to stream exclusively on Sun NXT. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

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Official Trailer and Plot of Faces

This Psychological thriller revolves around Nithya (Played by Hannah Reji Koshy) and Michael (Played by Kalesh Ramanand), a couple who are in a live-in relationship. However, their world turned upside down when a gas explosion left Nithya suffering from trauma and a rare mental illness. Now, as Nithya begins to experience men as Michael, she tries to navigate the disappearance, and soon uncovers a dark conspiracy. The film keeps the audience glued to their seats until the end.

Cast and Crew of Faces

This film has been written by Neelesh EK, Noufal Hussain, and Faby Antony, and stars Hannah Reji Koshy and Kalesh Ramanand in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Arjun Gopal, RJ Vijitha, Bitto Davis, and others. The music composition has been done by Gopi Sundar, while Collins Jose is the cinematographer.

Reception of Faces

The film was released on March 6th, 2026, in the theatres and received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.9/10.

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Further reading: Faces, IMDb, Sun NXT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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