Activision is ending support for Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4 and Xbox One. The shutdown of the popular Battle Royale title will coincide with the launch of the next mainline Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 4, later this year. Activision said that Warzone will integrate Modern Warfare 4 content and seasonal progression beginning Season 1, and as such, will no longer be playable on last-gen consoles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which was revealed Thursday by Activision and developer Infinity Ward, is leaving behind PS4 and Xbox One and will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23, 2026. The game's Season 1 content, Activision said, will follow shortly after. Warzone, which integrates content and seasonal updates from each new Call of Duty game, will start getting connected experiences starting with Modern Warfare 4's Season 1.

“As part of this transition, Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One will no longer be playable starting with Season 1,” Activision said in a blog post on the Call of Duty website. The free-to-play Battle Royale title will continue to be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S.X.

Warzone to Shut Down on Last-Gen Consoles

Additionally, starting next week, June 4, Warzone will no longer be available for new downloads on PS4 and Xbox One. Players on those platforms who already have the game installed can access the title and continue playing until Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 launches later in the year.

Activision will also shut down the in-game store for Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4 and Xbox One on June 25. Although, players will be able to progress through free Battle Pass tiers, including unlocking new weapons in remaining Black Ops 7 seasons, Activision said.

PS4 and Xbox One players will also be able to carry over their Warzone progress on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, or PC with a linked Activision account. This will include players' full progression and content purchases made using COD Points.

Last month, Activision took Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile servers offline. The mobile title launched on iOS and Android in 2024, but failed to meet the company's expectations. Warzone Mobile was delisted from Google and Apple's mobile storefronts last year.