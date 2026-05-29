Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch

Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch

Warzone will no longer be available for new downloads on PS4 and Xbox One from June 4.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 May 2026 19:24 IST
Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch

Photo Credit: Activision

Warzone will continue to be playable on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New downloads for Call of Duty: Warzone on last-gen will stop on June 4
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 will launch on PC and curren-gen consoles
  • Warzone will integrate content and seasonal updates from Modern Warfare 4
Advertisement

Activision is ending support for Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4 and Xbox One. The shutdown of the popular Battle Royale title will coincide with the launch of the next mainline Call of Duty game, Modern Warfare 4, later this year. Activision said that Warzone will integrate Modern Warfare 4 content and seasonal progression beginning Season 1, and as such, will no longer be playable on last-gen consoles.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, which was revealed Thursday by Activision and developer Infinity Ward, is leaving behind PS4 and Xbox One and will launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 23, 2026. The game's Season 1 content, Activision said, will follow shortly after. Warzone, which integrates content and seasonal updates from each new Call of Duty game, will start getting connected experiences starting with Modern Warfare 4's Season 1.

“As part of this transition, Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and XBOX One will no longer be playable starting with Season 1,” Activision said in a blog post on the Call of Duty website. The free-to-play Battle Royale title will continue to be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S.X.

Warzone to Shut Down on Last-Gen Consoles

Additionally, starting next week, June 4, Warzone will no longer be available for new downloads on PS4 and Xbox One. Players on those platforms who already have the game installed can access the title and continue playing until Modern Warfare 4 Season 1 launches later in the year.

Activision will also shut down the in-game store for Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4 and Xbox One on June 25. Although, players will be able to progress through free Battle Pass tiers, including unlocking new weapons in remaining Black Ops 7 seasons, Activision said.

PS4 and Xbox One players will also be able to carry over their Warzone progress on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, or PC with a linked Activision account. This will include players' full progression and content purchases made using COD Points.

Last month, Activision took Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile servers offline. The mobile title launched on iOS and Android in 2024, but failed to meet the company's expectations. Warzone Mobile was delisted from Google and Apple's mobile storefronts last year.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, Call of Duty Warzone, Warzone, Modern Warfare 4, Call of Duty, Inifinity Ward, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

Related Stories

Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. New OTT Releases This Week: Jolly LLB 3, Kara, Spider-Noir, and More
  2. Vivo S60 With 7,200mAh Battery and 144Hz Display Arrives at This Price
  3. Meta Now Lets You Pay For Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus
  4. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Could Be Powered By This MediaTek Dimensity SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch
  2. Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched With Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in India on June 4
  4. Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life
  5. Vivo S60 Launched With 7,200mAh Battery and 144Hz Display, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  6. France's Financial Markets Authority Sets June 20 Deadline for Crypto Firms to Acquire MiCA Licence
  7. Sathi Leelavathi OTT Release: Where to Watch Lavanya Tripathi’s Romantic Drama?
  8. 007 First Light, IO Interactive's James Bond Title, Sells 1.5 Million Copies in Just 24 Hours of Launch
  9. Honor Win Turbo Launched With 10,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 8500 Racing Edition Chipset: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo T5 Launched With 7,200mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »