If you intend to watch action-packed thrillers with a lot of violence, energy and vengeful drama, here it is, Mark. It is a Kannada movie which is written and directed by Vijaya Kartikeyaa. Mark could not do much at the box office and ended up earning only one-third of the budget. It had its release on December 25, 2026. Other versions of the movie are also available besides Kannada. It is a story of a suspended police officer in Bengaluru. He got sidelined after clashing with a politician.

When and Where to Watch

Mark is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers can watch it online if they have subscribed to the platform.

Trailer and Plot

The story follows a suspended Superintendent of Police living in Bengaluru. He got sidelined after one incident with a corrupt politician. After this incident, his life takes a different turn when many threatening incidents happen across Karnataka. This is a story of mass killing in Kolhapur. A gang named Bhadra faces him when they kidnap his brother. He also finds a group of policemen in Bengaluru.

Cast and Crew

Sathya Jyothi Films and Kichcha Creations have made the movie. The cast includes Sudeepa and Vijay after the movie Max. Naveen Chandra, Shine Tom Chacko, Roshni Prakash, Vikranth, Guru Somasundaram, Yogi Baby, Roshni Prakash, Deepkshika Dragon Manju, Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Nishvika Naidu are there in the movie as actors. S. R Ganesh Babu is the editor.

Reception

Mark has an IMDb rating of 5.2 out of 10. Mark is a movie of vengeance and brutal events. It is a fight of a policeman against evil so it has been loved by the audience.