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Propeller: One-Way Night Coach OTT Release: Where to Watch John Travolta’s Emotional Family Drama

Propeller: One-Way Night Coach is a family drama directed by John Travolta and based on his children’s book. Set in the 1960s aviation world, the film follows Jeff and his mother on a memorable journey filled with emotional moments and unexpected adventures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 May 2026 12:00 IST
Propeller: One-Way Night Coach OTT Release: Where to Watch John Travolta’s Emotional Family Drama

Photo Credit: Apple TV+

Propeller: One-Way Night Coach is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

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Highlights
  • Propeller: One-Way Night Coach follows a young boy’s emotional journey
  • The film is written, directed and narrated by John Travolta
  • The family drama is currently streaming on Apple TV+ through Prime Video
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Waiting for emotional family dramas? Here is another piece of entertainment for you, Propeller: One-Way Night Coach that is written and directed by John Travolta. It is based on a children's book with the same name. It was set during the golden age of aviation and follows a young boy's unforgettable journey with his mother. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before it was released globally. Let's know about the trailer and plot and where you can watch this. Also, let's delve into the cast and crew and the reception of it.

When and Where to Watch

Propeller: One-Way Night Coach is currently streaming on Apple TV+ through a Prime Video subscription.

Trailer and Plot

The trailer takes you to the viewers of the 1960s world with aviation having vintage flights and charming airline crews. Also, emotional family moments can be seen in it. The plot involves Jeff who is a young aeroplane enthusiast and travels across the nation along with his mother on their way to Hollywood. The simple journey turned into a life-changing adventure with unexpected stopovers. There were different passengers with dazzling experiences that shaped Jeff's vision.

Cast and Crew

Propeller: One-Way Night Coach has Clark Shotwell playing Jeff and Kelly Eviston-Quinnett playing the role of Helen. Ella Blue Travolta and Olga Hoffman have played important roles in it. John Travolta has directed, written and narrated the film along with its production. Jason Berger and Amy Laslett have worked together as producers under the banner of JTP Films and Kids at Play.

Reception

Propeller One-Way Night Coach received mixed views from the audience. It captured the attention well with the different and life-changing experiences of Jeff. It has an IMDb rating of 5.8 out of 10.

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Further reading: Propeller: One-Way Night Coach, Apple TV, imdb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Propeller: One-Way Night Coach OTT Release: Where to Watch John Travolta’s Emotional Family Drama
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