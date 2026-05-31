Propeller: One-Way Night Coach is a family drama directed by John Travolta and based on his children’s book. Set in the 1960s aviation world, the film follows Jeff and his mother on a memorable journey filled with emotional moments and unexpected adventures.
Photo Credit: Apple TV+
Waiting for emotional family dramas? Here is another piece of entertainment for you, Propeller: One-Way Night Coach that is written and directed by John Travolta. It is based on a children's book with the same name. It was set during the golden age of aviation and follows a young boy's unforgettable journey with his mother. The movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before it was released globally. Let's know about the trailer and plot and where you can watch this. Also, let's delve into the cast and crew and the reception of it.
Propeller: One-Way Night Coach is currently streaming on Apple TV+ through a Prime Video subscription.
The trailer takes you to the viewers of the 1960s world with aviation having vintage flights and charming airline crews. Also, emotional family moments can be seen in it. The plot involves Jeff who is a young aeroplane enthusiast and travels across the nation along with his mother on their way to Hollywood. The simple journey turned into a life-changing adventure with unexpected stopovers. There were different passengers with dazzling experiences that shaped Jeff's vision.
Propeller: One-Way Night Coach has Clark Shotwell playing Jeff and Kelly Eviston-Quinnett playing the role of Helen. Ella Blue Travolta and Olga Hoffman have played important roles in it. John Travolta has directed, written and narrated the film along with its production. Jason Berger and Amy Laslett have worked together as producers under the banner of JTP Films and Kids at Play.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach received mixed views from the audience. It captured the attention well with the different and life-changing experiences of Jeff. It has an IMDb rating of 5.8 out of 10.
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