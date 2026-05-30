The Pyramid Scheme is an upcoming drama series that has been written and directed by Shreyansh Pandey. Streaming begins soon.
Photo Credit: Prime video
Created by Shreyansh Pandey, The Pyramid Scheme is an upcoming Drama series that is set to hit the digital screens soon. The plot of the series will centre around an impatient young man, whose lure for success and making quick money, lands him entangled in the web of a collapsing marketing scheme. The plot explores key themes of greed, trust, and social status. The sequences are expected to be highly engaging with a strong storyline and an outstanding starcast.
This series is set to premiere on June 5th, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.
This drama series will follow Goldy (Played by Paramvir Singh Cheema), an impatient young man who is desperate to attain a social status and make quick money. Only then does he connect with a sincere man named Manoj (Played by Ranvir Shorey), who runs a pyramid marketing scheme. However, things take a turn when Goldy is lured by fat cash and is driven by greed. While the duo expands their network by recruiting members, Goldy's relentless push puts their future at risk. The series then explores the high-stakes collapse of the scheme, followed by engaging sequences.
This is a multi-starrer series that stars Paramvir Cheema in the lead role, accompanied by the talented Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, Shekhar Suman, and more. The direction has been done by Shreyansh Pandey and Ashish R. Shukla, while Akshendra Mishra has served as the writer.
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