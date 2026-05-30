Technology News
English Edition

The Pyramid Scheme OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

The Pyramid Scheme is an upcoming drama series that has been written and directed by Shreyansh Pandey. Streaming begins soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 May 2026 18:32 IST
The Pyramid Scheme OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: Prime video

This series is set to premiere on June 5th, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The Pyramid Scheme is an upcoming drama series
  • It has been created by Shreyansh Pandey
  • Streaming to begin on June 5th, 2026, only on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Created by Shreyansh Pandey, The Pyramid Scheme is an upcoming Drama series that is set to hit the digital screens soon. The plot of the series will centre around an impatient young man, whose lure for success and making quick money, lands him entangled in the web of a collapsing marketing scheme. The plot explores key themes of greed, trust, and social status. The sequences are expected to be highly engaging with a strong storyline and an outstanding starcast.

When and Where to Watch The Pyramid Scheme

This series is set to premiere on June 5th, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Pyramid Scheme

This drama series will follow Goldy (Played by Paramvir Singh Cheema), an impatient young man who is desperate to attain a social status and make quick money. Only then does he connect with a sincere man named Manoj (Played by Ranvir Shorey), who runs a pyramid marketing scheme. However, things take a turn when Goldy is lured by fat cash and is driven by greed. While the duo expands their network by recruiting members, Goldy's relentless push puts their future at risk. The series then explores the high-stakes collapse of the scheme, followed by engaging sequences.

Cast and Crew of The Pyramid Scheme

This is a multi-starrer series that stars Paramvir Cheema in the lead role, accompanied by the talented Ravir Shorey, Ashish Raghav, Anjan Srivastav, Alfia Jafry, Shekhar Suman, and more. The direction has been done by Shreyansh Pandey and Ashish R. Shukla, while Akshendra Mishra has served as the writer.

Reception of The Pyramid Scheme

The series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Pyramid Scheme, IMDb, prime video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Faces Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Psychological Thriller Film Online
Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life
The Pyramid Scheme OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Record-Breaking 'Ghost Particle' May Have Originated From a Cosmic Blazar
#Latest Stories
  1. The Pyramid Scheme OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  2. Most Powerful Neutrino Ever Detected May Have Come From a Blazar
  3. Faces Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Psychological Thriller Film Online
  4. Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Explodes During Pre-Launch Test in Florida
  5. Activision to Shut Down Call of Duty: Warzone on PS4, Xbox One After Modern Warfare 4 Launch
  6. Vivo Over-Ear Noise-Cancelling Headphones Launched With Up to 75 Hours of Battery Life
  7. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Key Specifications Revealed Days Ahead of Launch in India on June 4
  8. Vivo TWS 5e Launched in China With 11mm Dynamic Drivers, Hybrid Adaptive ANC, Up to 55 Hours Battery Life
  9. Vivo S60 Launched With 7,200mAh Battery and 144Hz Display, Vivo S60 Vitality Edition Tags Along: Price, Specifications
  10. France's Financial Markets Authority Sets June 20 Deadline for Crypto Firms to Acquire MiCA Licence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »