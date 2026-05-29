Faces OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Psychological Thriller Online?
Faces OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Psychological Thriller Online?
Directed by Neelesh E. K., Faces is a romantic psychological thriller originally released in Malayalam and later made available in Tamil. The story revolves around Nithya, played by Hannah Reji Koshy, who suffers from PTSD and memory loss after a tragic gas explosion.
Psychological thriller centred on PTSD and memory loss
Nithya searches for her missing boyfriend after tragedy
Streaming on Sun NXT from May 29, 2026
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\Faces is a movie that is romantic and psychological. It was originally released in Malayalam but is now available in Tamil. It was released in theatres in March. It is about Nithya, a girl who has severe PTSD along with memory loss after a traumatic gas explosion. She has a boyfriend named Michael who disappears soon after this incident. Now she suffers from a serious but strange condition in which she sees Michael's face whenever he meets any man. She tries to discover the truth behind this situation and also what happened to him.
Faces is a story of a girl named Nithya who is suffering from PTSD and memory loss and sees her boyfriend who disappeared after a gas explosion incident. She tries to find the reason behind this and also goes deeper into the gas explosion incident which revealed the conspiracy of many people. Further, she didn't realise that she had entered into a trap. Finding the ways she struggles. This thrilling story will keep you clutched to the seats till the end.
Kalesh Ramanand and Hannah Reji Koshy are playing the lead roles. Neelesh E. K. has directed it. Gopi Sundar has given the music to the movie. Shri Angalamman Files has produced the movie. Murugesan E. and Roach Arockiaraj K. K have produced it.