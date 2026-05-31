June is shaping up to be a packed month for smartphone brands. Many popular Android brands like Motorola and Xiaomi are gearing up to unveil new smartphones in the coming weeks in India and China. The upcoming models include flagship devices to pocket-friendly offerings. For instance, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ and Xiaomi 17T are confirmed to launch in India in the first week of June, while the Huawei Nova 16 series with three entries has already been confirmed for launch in China. For some models, brands have not revealed the exact launch dates, but they are likely to be announced in the coming days.

Here we have compiled a list of the smartphone launches set to take place at the beginning of June.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Launch date: June 4

Customers in India can look up the arrival of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, which is scheduled for June 4. It will be available to purchase through Flipkart, Motorola India online store, and retail stores in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colour options. It is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony LYT-710 sensor and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with up to 50x digital zoom capabilities.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is rumoured to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip alongside up to 16GB RAM. It is said to support wireless charging.

Xiaomi 17T

Launch Date: June 4

Another handset scheduled to go official on June 4 is the Xiaomi 17T. It is teased to come with a Leica-tuned camera unit. It will feature a 6,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra SoC.

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi 17T is available in select global markets with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and includes Xiaomi's Surge T1 Plus and T1S chips. It carries a 6,500mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 67W wired fast charging.

Lava Bold N2 5G

Launch Date: June 3

Budget smartphone buyers can wait for the Lava Bold N2 5G, which will be launched in India on June 3 at 12 pm IST. It will be available for purchase through Amazon.

The Lava Bold N2 5G is confirmed to ship with Android 16. It is teased to come with a flat frame and a dual rear camera unit, including a 13-megapixel main shooter and an LED flash. Lava is yet to reveal the key specifications of the Lava Bold N2 5G, but it is believed to come with upgrades over the Lava Bold N2 4G, which was launched earlier this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 7,499.

The 4G variant of Lava Bold N2 4G has a 6.75-inch HD+ display and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It runs on the Unisoc SC9863A chipset and carries a 5,000mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 16 Series

Launch Date: June 1

Huawei recently announced that the Nova 16 series will be launched in China on June 1 at 12:08 pm (9:38 am IST). The lineup is currently available for pre-reservations in China. The upcoming series is expected to include Nova 16, Nova 16 Pro, and Nova 16 Ultra models. The latter could be the largest model in the lineup with a larger screen than the others.

Photo Credit: Huawei

The Ultra variant is confirmed to feature up to 1TB of onboard storage. It will be offered in Starry Night Black, Sky Blue, and Sky White colourways. The Nova 16 and Nova 16 Pro are teased to carry up to 512GB storage, and they will be launched in Starry Black, Iridescent Mother-of-Pearl, Sky Blue, and Sky White shades.

Samsung Galaxy A27 and Galaxy M47

Launch Date: Not confirmed

Adding to the excitement, Samsung Galaxy A27 and Galaxy M47 are expected to launch in the Indian market soon, but the company has not officially announced a launch timeline. The Galaxy A27 is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It could feature a 6.7-Inch display and a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultrawide rear camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The Galaxy M47 is likely to cost between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000. It is tipped to come with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support. The camera unit may include a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Both Galaxy A27 and Galaxy M47 are likely to sport a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Oppo A6c

Launch Date: Not confirmed

Although Oppo has not announced the launch date, the Oppo A6c is expected to go official in the first week of June in India. It is rumoured to come with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The 4GB + 128 GB RAM and storage model could cost Rs. 16,999.

The Indian variant of the Oppo A6c is expected to be similar to the Chinese variant. The latter has a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The existing model has a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor. It has a 6,500mAh battery and an IP64 rating for resistance against dust ingress and water splashes.