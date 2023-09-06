Technology News

Stray Is Getting an Animated Movie Adaptation at Annapurna Interactive

The original video game had you play as a ginger cat exploring a dystopian neon-lit cyber city teeming with machines and robots.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 September 2023 11:53 IST
Stray Is Getting an Animated Movie Adaptation at Annapurna Interactive

Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive

Stray was nominated for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Highlights
  • Stray (game) is out now on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox
  • Annapurna Animation lead sells it as a buddy comedy with a hopepunk vibe
  • Robert Wedge (Ice Age) is working on an animated film called FOO

Stray, the smash-hit feline simulator platformer, is getting an animated film adaptation. As per Entertainment Weekly, Annapurna Animation is kickstarting its next lineup of movies, starting with 2022's award-winning title from BlueTwelve, wherein you play as a drone-equipped ginger cat lost in the neon-lit alleys of a forgotten cyber city, trying to get back home while dodging machines and robots. Robert Baird, who co-leads the division with Andrew Millstein, described the film's style as having a ‘hopepunk' vibe that relies on optimism as a weapon, with the latter adding that Stray was the first pick simply because it was ‘wildly popular.'

“This is a game that's all about what makes us human, and there are no humans in it,” Baird told EW in an interview. “It's a buddy comedy about a cat and a robot, and there's such a hilarious dynamic. So, there's comedy inherent in this, but there's not one human being in this movie.” One of the key reasons for Stray's breakout popularity was that you're seeing the world through the eyes of a cat, in addition to reacting in every feline way possible — be it through scratching walls, pushing artefacts from high objects, or even being able to “meow” on command. Initially, there is no explanation for why there are no humans in its dystopian world, but relying on your instinctual and animalistic curiosity, you must solve its puzzles to reveal the larger mystery.

Stray Review

Baird did admit to sometimes feeling like the task is ‘impossible,' which is understandable given that Stray relies on a lot of environmental storytelling, while most of its dialogue is reserved for B-12, a drone with the consciousness of a human scientist that attaches itself to the cat's back. All this needs to be fitted into a feature-length film, and deciding whether such a concept would work with a mainstream audience, was part of the process for Baird. He and the aforementioned Millstein previously worked at Blue Sky Studios — best known for Ice Age — before getting shut down by Disney in 2021. They later founded Annapurna Animation, which marked its debut with Nimona for Netflix. In its futuristic medieval world, where a knight (Riz Ahmed) is framed for a tragic murder he didn't commit, the only person who can prove his innocence happens to be Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mysterious shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy.

The report further mentions that its director Nick Bruno has joined Annapurna Animation as an in-house filmmaker, and is already developing an untitled original animated film, which is described to be ‘very high concept' and ‘heartfelt.' Meanwhile, Ice Age's director Robert Wedge is currently working on an animated title called FOO — short for ‘fish out of water.' Even the elevator pitch is quite literal, in the sense that it follows the first fish to ever venture out of a water body onto land, only to immediately regret it and hilariously try and make it back.

News about the Stray animated movie comes on the heels of several other video game adaptations this year, that have been remarkably successful. The Super Mario Bros. Movie joined the billion-dollar club at the global box office, while HBO's The Last of Us earned 24 total nominations at the upcoming Emmy Awards, including one for Outstanding Drama Series. There was also the Gran Turismo movie, whose promotional campaign was heavily affected by the ongoing Hollywood labour strikes.

Stray is out now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Currently, there's no release window for the animated film adaptation.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Stray

Stray

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Intriguing world
  • Balance of varied genres
  • Nails feline movement
  • Bad
  • Frustrating bugs
  • Traversal isn't natural
  • Very straightforward puzzles
Read detailed Annapurna Interactive Stray review
Genre Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: stray, stray game, stray movie, stray animated movie, stray animated adaptation, annapurna interactive, annapurna animation, bluetwelve, robert baird, nimona, netflix, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Elon Musk Borrowed $1 Billion From SpaceX in Same Month of Twitter Takeover: Report
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Climb as Volatile Crypto Market Brings Small Profits to Most Altcoins

Related Stories

Stray Is Getting an Animated Movie Adaptation at Annapurna Interactive
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Delayed by Four Weeks Due to This Reason
  2. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Now Available in India With These Offers
  4. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
  6. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  7. Boat Wave Elevate With Apple Watch Ultra Design Debuts in India: See Price
  8. iPhone 15 Series to Go On Sale in India Same Time as Global Debut: Report
  9. Google Briefly Leaks Pixel 8 Pro Design and Colour Options Ahead of Debut
  10. Realme Narzo 60x With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased
  2. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  3. Nokia G42 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for September 11; Specifications Teased
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Photographed on Moon's Surface by NASA's LRO Spacecraft: See Pictures
  5. Pixel 8 Pro Design, Colour Options Briefly Leaked by Google via Official Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  6. Realme Narzo 60x With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Signs New Deal With SoftBank-Owned Arm for Chip Technology, IPO Documents Say
  8. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Climb as Volatile Crypto Market Brings Small Profits to Most Altcoins
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G New Offers Announced in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.