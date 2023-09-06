Technology News

Elon Musk Borrowed $1 Billion From SpaceX in Same Month of Twitter Takeover: Report

SpaceX approved the $1 billion loan, which was backed by some of Musk's SpaceX stock, in October and Musk drew all of it down the same month.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 September 2023 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk is SpaceX's largest shareholder with a 42 percent stake

Highlights
  • Elon Musk sold a massive chunk of his Tesla shares in 2022
  • In April 2023, Tesla had tightened rules around Musk using his stake
  • Musk is a co-founder of brain-chip startup Neuralink

Elon Musk withdrew a loan of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 83,062 crore) from SpaceX - the two-decade-old rocket company run by the billionaire - around the same time he was acquiring Twitter, now known as X, for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,65,442 crore), the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. SpaceX approved the $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,30,625 crore) loan, which was backed by some of Musk's SpaceX stock, in October and Musk drew all of it down the same month, according to the report, citing documents. Musk took ownership of Twitter in October.

Musk has had arrangements with banks to borrow against his shares in his companies, including electric vehicles (EV) maker Tesla, while privately held SpaceX has served as his lender, the report said, adding that paying for Twitter further complicated Musk's financial situation.

Musk is SpaceX's largest shareholder with a 42 percent stake and almost 79 percent of its voting power as of March, the report said, citing a filing with the Federal Communications Commission. SpaceX had $4.7 billion (roughly Rs. 39,034 crore) in cash and securities on hand at the end of last year, the paper said, citing documents.

Both SpaceX and X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Elon Musk sold a massive chunk of his Tesla shares in 2022, both before and after the Twitter deal, bringing his total sales to about $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,32,172 crore) which frustrated investors in the EV maker.

In April 2023, Tesla disclosed that it had further tightened rules around Musk using his stake in the company to borrow money, according to the WSJ report.

In addition to Tesla and X, Musk is a co-founder of brain-chip startup Neuralink

© Thomson Reuters 2023  

