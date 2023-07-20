PlayStation has launched its annual Summer Sale, offering discounts of up to 75 percent off on select titles on the PS4 and PS5. If you were looking to score some sweet deals on the biggest PlayStation exclusives, however, this promotion is lacking in that respect, instead shifting focus to more third-party titles on the platform. The promotion will be live for a limited time, ending on Wednesday, August 16, albeit some unspecified games will be removed from sale on August 2. A highlight among PS-exclusives in the sale is The Last of Us Part I (remake), available at a 25 percent discount for Rs. 3,749. PS Plus Premium/ Deluxe members also get a two-hour free trial period, in case you're doubtful about the purchase.

If you're satisfied with that, why not check out its gory and more polarising sequel, The Last of Us Part II, available at 50 percent off for Rs. 1,249. Guerilla Games' 2022 technical achievement Horizon Forbidden West is also on sale — listed for Rs. 3,099 after a 38 percent price cut, for the cross-gen edition. Those who only own the older-gen PS4 can get that edition for Rs. 2,279 (43 percent off). While Sucker Punch Productions' magnum opus Ghost of Tsushima isn't part of the PlayStation Summer Sale, you can go for what I like calling its closest relative, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, available at half the base price — Rs. 1,999. The combat in Sekiro, however, might be difficult for newcomers to FromSoftware games, as it doesn't follow the traditional means of depleting the health bar. Instead, it's largely reliant on performing quick and timely rhythmic parries to whittle down the enemy's posture meter, before landing a killing blow.

Another masterpiece from FromSoftware's catalogue, Elden Ring, is also listed at a 30 percent discount, costing Rs. 2,799. Potterheads can swish around their wands in Hogwarts Legacy, available as two separate editions — the PS4 version costs Rs. 3,199 while the PS5 version is priced at Rs. 3,519 (20 percent off for both). Those looking to dismember zombies, however, can escape to the sunset vibes of Hell-A in Dead Island 2, available at Rs. 3,749 after a 25 percent price drop. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II recently added The Boys' characters to its operator roster for use in the battle-royale Warzone 2.0. The game is available as a cross-gen bundle (both PS4 and PS5) at a 45 percent price cut for Rs. 2,749.

Some nifty open-world titles are also enjoying discounts, starting with Red Dead Redemption 2, which you can get for merely Rs. 1,320 at 60 percent off. Or, you can go for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 — available at Rs. 1,499 — in anticipation of the Cyberware rework and the expansion, Phantom Liberty, coming in September. The new RPG-oriented Assassin's Creed games might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the Greek-set Assassin's Creed Odyssey does offer some mindless fun as you battle against ancient mythic creatures — it is priced at Rs. 799.

For your convenience, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider on PlayStation's Summer Sale:

PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: best deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,320 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 1,154 — 67 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Elden Ring at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part I at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) at Rs. 3,519 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Mortal Kombat 11 at Rs. 599 — 80 percent discount (NEW LOW)

It Takes Two at Rs. 999 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at Rs. 2,749 — 45 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at Rs. 2,735 — 43 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dead Island 2 at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sifu at Rs. 1,998 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! At Rs. 2,274 — 35 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Stray at Rs. 1,499 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey at Rs. 799 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

