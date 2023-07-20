Technology News
  PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: The Last of Us Part I, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and More

The PlayStation Summer Sale will be live until August 16, though some unspecified games will be removed from sale on August 2.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 20 July 2023 18:26 IST
Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium members get a two-hour free trial for The Last of Us Part I

Highlights
  • PlayStation Summer Sale 2023 began Wednesday, July 19
  • Sony PlayStation Summer Sale is offering discounts of up to 75 percent
  • Not many PlayStation exclusives are on sale this time

PlayStation has launched its annual Summer Sale, offering discounts of up to 75 percent off on select titles on the PS4 and PS5. If you were looking to score some sweet deals on the biggest PlayStation exclusives, however, this promotion is lacking in that respect, instead shifting focus to more third-party titles on the platform. The promotion will be live for a limited time, ending on Wednesday, August 16, albeit some unspecified games will be removed from sale on August 2. A highlight among PS-exclusives in the sale is The Last of Us Part I (remake), available at a 25 percent discount for Rs. 3,749. PS Plus Premium/ Deluxe members also get a two-hour free trial period, in case you're doubtful about the purchase.

If you're satisfied with that, why not check out its gory and more polarising sequel, The Last of Us Part II, available at 50 percent off for Rs. 1,249. Guerilla Games' 2022 technical achievement Horizon Forbidden West is also on sale — listed for Rs. 3,099 after a 38 percent price cut, for the cross-gen edition. Those who only own the older-gen PS4 can get that edition for Rs. 2,279 (43 percent off). While Sucker Punch Productions' magnum opus Ghost of Tsushima isn't part of the PlayStation Summer Sale, you can go for what I like calling its closest relative, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, available at half the base price — Rs. 1,999. The combat in Sekiro, however, might be difficult for newcomers to FromSoftware games, as it doesn't follow the traditional means of depleting the health bar. Instead, it's largely reliant on performing quick and timely rhythmic parries to whittle down the enemy's posture meter, before landing a killing blow.

Another masterpiece from FromSoftware's catalogue, Elden Ring, is also listed at a 30 percent discount, costing Rs. 2,799. Potterheads can swish around their wands in Hogwarts Legacy, available as two separate editions — the PS4 version costs Rs. 3,199 while the PS5 version is priced at Rs. 3,519 (20 percent off for both). Those looking to dismember zombies, however, can escape to the sunset vibes of Hell-A in Dead Island 2, available at Rs. 3,749 after a 25 percent price drop. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II recently added The Boys' characters to its operator roster for use in the battle-royale Warzone 2.0. The game is available as a cross-gen bundle (both PS4 and PS5) at a 45 percent price cut for Rs. 2,749.

Some nifty open-world titles are also enjoying discounts, starting with Red Dead Redemption 2, which you can get for merely Rs. 1,320 at 60 percent off. Or, you can go for CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 — available at Rs. 1,499 — in anticipation of the Cyberware rework and the expansion, Phantom Liberty, coming in September. The new RPG-oriented Assassin's Creed games might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the Greek-set Assassin's Creed Odyssey does offer some mindless fun as you battle against ancient mythic creatures — it is priced at Rs. 799.

For your convenience, we have listed below some of the best deals to consider on PlayStation's Summer Sale:

PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: best deals on PS4 and PS5 games

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,320 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at Rs. 1,154 — 67 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Elden Ring at Rs. 2,799 — 30 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part 1 PS5 Review

The Last of Us Part I at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

The Last of Us Part II at Rs. 1,249 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Horizon Forbidden West at Rs. 3,099 — 38 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hogwarts Legacy (PS5) at Rs. 3,519 — 20 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Hogwarts Legacy Review

Mortal Kombat 11 at Rs. 599 — 80 percent discount (NEW LOW)

It Takes Two at Rs. 999 — 60 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at Rs. 2,749 — 45 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at Rs. 2,735 — 43 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at Rs. 1,037 — 58 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Dead Island 2 at Rs. 3,749 — 25 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Dead Island 2 Review

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Sifu at Rs. 1,998 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Like a Dragon: Ishin! At Rs. 2,274 — 35 percent discount (NEW LOW)

The Last of Us Part II Composer Suggests an Enhanced PS5 Version is Coming

Stray at Rs. 1,499 — 25 percent off (PREVIOUS BEST)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey at Rs. 799 — 80 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: playstation sale, playstation summer sale, playstation, sony, playstation summer sale 2023, playstation games sale 2023, the last of us, the last of us part 1, the last of us part 2, red dead redemption 2, cyberpunk 2077, lego star wars the skywalker saga, sekiro shadows die twice, elden ring, horizon forbidden west, hogwarts legacy, mortal kombat 11, it takes two, call of duty modern warfare 2, final fantasy 7 remake, grand theft auto 5, dead island 2, sifu, stray, like a dragon ishin, assassins creed odyssey, playstation 4, playsta
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
PlayStation Summer Sale 2023: The Last of Us Part I, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy, and More
