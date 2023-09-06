Technology News

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Climb as Volatile Crypto Market Brings Small Profits to Most Altcoins

Bitcoin showed a profit of 0.74 percent while trading at the price point of $25,766 (roughly Rs. 21.4 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 September 2023 12:05 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Climb as Volatile Crypto Market Brings Small Profits to Most Altcoins

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Rodnae Productions

The crypto market valuation stands at $1.04 trillion on September 6

Highlights
  • Dogefi, Bitcoin Hedge recorded profits
  • Gains were also registered by Husky and Nano Dogecoin
  • Braintrust clocked losses

The crypto price chart reflected more profits than losses on Wednesday. Bitcoin showed a profit of 0.74 percent while trading at the price point of $25,766 (roughly Rs. 21.4 lakh). This profit bounty for most cryptocurrencies comes in the backdrop of Grayscale Investments' telling the US SEC that there are no valid reasons to reject the conversion of its Bitcoin ETF. As per market analysts, Bitcoin has clocked a 53 percent increase year-to-date, despite being 62 percent lower than its all-time high of $68,000 (roughly Rs. 56.4 lakh) that was recorded in November 2021.

Ether continues to trade in a narrow range. The second-most expensive cryptocurrency is presently trading at the point of $1,632 (roughly Rs. 1.35 lakh) after registering a profit of 1.11 percent.

Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, USD Coin, Cardano, Dogecoin, Solana, and Polygon are among other cryptocurrencies to register small but significant profits.

Polkadot, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin Cash, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Binance USD, all trading in greens also showed minor profits.

“In a positive development, Solana's native token SOL (+5.11 percent) has been seeing a positive price action since last evening,” Shubham Hudda, Senior Manager, CoinSwitch Markets Desk, told Gadgets 360.

“This price action was a result of the announcement that the traditional payments giant VISA is expanding its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the Solana blockchain. VISA has already been working with USDC on the Ethereum chain to modernize the existing cross-border payment services,” Hudda noted.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector went up by 0.37 percent in the last 24 hours to be on the valuation of $1.04 trillion (roughly Rs. 86,39,077 crore), as per CoinMarketCap.

Among a small number of cryptocurrencies that did see losses today, Litecoin made a mark.

Stellar, Monero, Cronos, Braintrust, Circuits of Value, and Augur also reflected losses on Wednesday.

With more crypto-related initiatives seeing light of the day, analysts believe the future for the crypto sector does not look quite so bleak.

“Coinbase, for instance, has introduced a new cryptocurrency lending service tailored for institutional investors, potentially generating some optimism among market participants,” Edul Patel, CEO and Co-founder of Mudrex crypto investment platform, told Gadgets 360.

Meanwhile, India is gearing up to host the two-day long G20 summit in New Delhi starting September 9. As part of its ongoing G20 presidency, India has spearheaded the task of drafting crypto rules that would work on an international level. Updates on the same are expected to be disclosed either during these meetings or by December, when India's presidency over the G20 group would wrap up.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Stray Is Getting an Animated Movie Adaptation at Annapurna Interactive
Apple Signs New Deal With SoftBank-Owned Arm for Chip Technology, IPO Documents Say

Related Stories

Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Climb as Volatile Crypto Market Brings Small Profits to Most Altcoins
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Be Delayed by Four Weeks Due to This Reason
  2. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Debuts in India at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34 Now Available in India With These Offers
  4. Nokia G42 5G With 50-Megapixel Camera to Launch in India on This Date
  5. iPhone 15 Pro's Hardware Upgrades Might Come Alongside a Price Hike
  6. Honor 90 5G India Price Range, Specifications Tipped: Check Here
  7. Boat Wave Elevate With Apple Watch Ultra Design Debuts in India: See Price
  8. iPhone 15 Series to Go On Sale in India Same Time as Global Debut: Report
  9. Google Briefly Leaks Pixel 8 Pro Design and Colour Options Ahead of Debut
  10. Realme Narzo 60x With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased
  2. All Upcoming Marvel Movies and Web Series: Phases 5, 6, and Beyond
  3. Nokia G42 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for September 11; Specifications Teased
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Lander Photographed on Moon's Surface by NASA's LRO Spacecraft: See Pictures
  5. Pixel 8 Pro Design, Colour Options Briefly Leaked by Google via Official Website Weeks Ahead of Debut
  6. Realme Narzo 60x With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Signs New Deal With SoftBank-Owned Arm for Chip Technology, IPO Documents Say
  8. Moto G54 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin, Ether Climb as Volatile Crypto Market Brings Small Profits to Most Altcoins
  10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G New Offers Announced in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.