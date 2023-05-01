Technology News

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office Collections Hit $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Less Than a Month

It is now officially the first movie of 2023 to cross the coveted one billion-dollar mark.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 May 2023 11:01 IST
The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office Collections Hit $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Less Than a Month

Photo Credit: Universal Pictures

Plumbers Mario and Luigi get a unique origin story in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Highlights
  • The movie is now the highest-grossing video game film
  • The Super Mario Bros. Movie earned $532.5 million from markets outside US
  • Chris Pratt, Jack Black, Anya Taylor-Joy part of the Mario movie cast

The Super Mario Bros. Movie has officially joined the one billion-dollar club, in less than a month since its release. As of this past weekend, the animated film collected $1.02 billion (about Rs. 8,357 crore) at the global box office, becoming the first movie of 2023 to pass the milestone. Released on April 7 — April 5 in select regions — Illumination's latest has collected $532.5 million (about Rs. 4,356 crore) from markets outside the US, thanks to general word-of-mouth and the PG rating, appealing to both young and old moviegoers. The film earned $490 million (about Rs. 4,008 crore) within the US and Canada, refusing to slow down throughout the month of April.

The Nintendo-produced film marks Illumination's third animated movie to set the record, after Despicable Me 3 ($1.034 billion/ Rs. 8,457 crore) and Minions ($1.159 billion/ Rs. 9,480 crore). It has also become the highest-grossing video game movie, besting 2016's Warcraft. It is also worth mentioning that The Super Mario Bros. Movie was released in Japan just last week, April 28, so it's still going to rake in money while competing against another Chris Pratt-led movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, releasing May 3 in the country. As for its success, besides nostalgia, the Mario movie also benefitted from the fact that in the weeks leading up to its premiere, no other studios released a kids' movie since December 2022. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish was the last major big-budget animated film we saw, which made a worldwide total of $482.7 million (about Rs. 3,948 crore).

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. Movie features Pratt's voice as the titular Italian plumber, with Charlie Day as brother Luigi, serving as an origin story for immigrant Brooklyn plumbers who get whisked away into the magical Mushroom Kingdom. Mario then teams up with Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen) in a war against the loud-mouthed Bowser (Jack Black), who also has Luigi held captive. It's an all-around fun ride filled with easter eggs for dedicated fans, ranging from the shapeshifting Tanooki outfit to a high-stakes race across the sparkling Rainbow Road.

The film currently holds a 59 percent average critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with most pointing out the flawed narrative. As mentioned before, audiences seem to be having a great time with it, earning the film a 96 percent score on the aggregator website. In a recent interview, Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the original Mario and Zelda games, hinted that the company plans more adaptations based on Nintendo characters. “There are various ways to develop characters (for the screen), including characters that are suitable for film and characters that are well known,” he said (translated from Japanese by VGC).

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now showing in theatres worldwide.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

  • Release Date 7 April 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Kevin Michael Richardson, Sebastian Maniscalco, Charles Martinet
  • Director
    Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic
  • Producer
    Chris Meledandri, Shigeru Miyamoto
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mario, the super mario bros movie, mario movie, the super mario bros movie box office, the super mario bros movie box office collection, the super mario bros movie box office worldwide, the super mario bros movie release date, the super mario bros movie cast, chris pratt, anya taylor joy, jack black, keegan michael key, seth rogen, shigeru miyamoto, nintendo, universal pictures, illumination, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbots Have Been Used to Create 49 News Websites: NewsGuard Report

Related Stories

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office Collections Hit $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Less Than a Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Design: See Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 to Get More Skin Temperature-Based Health Trackers
  3. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
  4. AI Chatbots Have Been Used to Create Dozens of News Content Farms: Report
  5. Intel Posts Its Biggest Ever Quarterly Loss as Chip Sales Collapse
  6. Acer Swift Go (2023) With 2.8K OLED Display Launched in India: See Price
  7. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. Google’s APAC Web3 Team Gets Indian-Origin Rishi Ramchandani as Lead: Details
  9. Filmfare Awards 2023 Winners — The Full List
  10. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Crosses $1 Billion at Worldwide Box Office
#Latest Stories
  1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie Box Office Collections Hit $1 Billion, Joins the Club in Less Than a Month
  2. ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbots Have Been Used to Create 49 News Websites: NewsGuard Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Design Renders Hint at Larger, Revamped External Display
  4. EU Likely to Reach Political Agreement on AI Law This Year, Says Tech Regulator Chief Vestager
  5. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Roll Out Per-Article Payment Plan for Media Publishers
  6. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specification Revealed Ahead of May 9 Launch: All Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Will Soon Support More Health Features Based on Skin Temperature Sensor
  8. Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Suggest Thinner Hinge: All Details
  9. Realme 11 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Officially; Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch
  10. EU Lawmakers Struggle to Finalise Law to Regulate ChatGPT and Generative AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.