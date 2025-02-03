Technology News
English Edition

The Protégé Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

The Protégé, starring Maggie Q and Michael Keaton, is now streaming on Lionsgate Play. Find out more about its plot and reception.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 February 2025 21:48 IST
The Protégé Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

The Protégé is now available to watch on Lionsgate Play

Highlights
  • The Protégé is now available to watch on Lionsgate Play
  • Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson star in the film
  • The action-packed thriller received mixed reviews from critics
Advertisement

The 2021 action thriller The Protégé, directed by Martin Campbell, features Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson in a high-stakes story of vengeance and betrayal. The plot follows Anna, a highly skilled contract killer raised by legendary assassin Moody Dutton. After Moody is murdered, Anna embarks on a relentless quest for justice, navigating a world of deception and danger. The film was released theatrically on August 20, 2021, by Lionsgate and has since become available for streaming.

When and Where to Watch The Protégé

The Protégé can now be streamed on Lionsgate Play. Initially released in cinemas, the film is accessible to viewers on the platform, offering an action-packed experience for fans of the genre.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Protégé

The trailer teases an intense, action-driven narrative with high-octane sequences and a compelling storyline. The film follows Anna, who, after being orphaned in a massacre, is taken under the wing of Moody, a seasoned assassin. She grows into one of the most proficient killers in the world. When Moody is found dead under mysterious circumstances, Anna sets out to uncover the truth. Her journey leads her to a powerful figure, Edward Hayes, and a mysterious operative, Michael Rembrandt, with whom she shares a complex relationship. As the stakes rise, Anna's fight for vengeance brings her face-to-face with formidable adversaries.

Cast and Crew of The Protégé

The film stars Maggie Q as Anna Dutton, Michael Keaton as Michael Rembrandt, and Samuel L. Jackson as Moody Dutton. Supporting roles are played by Robert Patrick, Patrick Malahide and David Rintoul. Richard Wenk penned the screenplay, while David Tattersall handled cinematography.

Reception of The Protégé

The Protégé received mixed reviews from critics. While praised for its action sequences and performances, particularly Maggie Q and Michael Keaton's dynamic, it saw moderate box office success, earning $8.7 million globally. The film holds a varied audience reception, with IMDb users rating it around 6.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: The Protégé, Lionsgate Play, Action Thriller, Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Movie Streaming, Film Review
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Beyond the Gym: How AI Is Transforming Home Workouts in India
Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: Malayalam Action Thriller to Stream on Sony LIV
The Protégé Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Railways Launches SwaRail App for Ticket Booking and Other Services
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Design, Launch Date Allegedly Leaked
  3. iQOO Neo 10R Confirmed to Launch in India in a Raging Blue Shade
  4. Realme P3 Pro 5G With GT Boost Gaming Technology to Launch Soon in India
  5. Lenskart Launches Phonic Smart Glasses With Voice Assistant Support
  6. Honor X9c India Launch Teased; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  7. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
  8. India Expands Aadhaar Authentication to Public and Private Entities
  9. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Demon City OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Oni Goroshi Live-Action Adaptation Online?
  2. Medical Dreams OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sharman Joshi’s Show
  3. The Protégé Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Marco OTT Release Date Revealed: Malayalam Action Thriller to Stream on Sony LIV
  5. Nadaaniyan OTT Release: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Drama Coming Soon
  6. Indian Government Expands Aadhaar Authentication Service to Public and Private Entities
  7. Realme GT 7 Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 16GB RAM
  8. Noise Master Buds Pre-Booking in India Will Begin February 11; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Nike Unveils Air Max Dn8 Featuring Dynamic Air Technology With Dual Pressure Air Units for Improved Motion
  10. Vivo V50 Leaked Poster Suggests February 18 Launch Date
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »