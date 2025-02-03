The Protégé Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: Everything You Need to Know

The 2021 action thriller The Protégé, directed by Martin Campbell, features Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, and Samuel L. Jackson in a high-stakes story of vengeance and betrayal. The plot follows Anna, a highly skilled contract killer raised by legendary assassin Moody Dutton. After Moody is murdered, Anna embarks on a relentless quest for justice, navigating a world of deception and danger. The film was released theatrically on August 20, 2021, by Lionsgate and has since become available for streaming.

When and Where to Watch The Protégé

The Protégé can now be streamed on Lionsgate Play. Initially released in cinemas, the film is accessible to viewers on the platform, offering an action-packed experience for fans of the genre.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Protégé

The trailer teases an intense, action-driven narrative with high-octane sequences and a compelling storyline. The film follows Anna, who, after being orphaned in a massacre, is taken under the wing of Moody, a seasoned assassin. She grows into one of the most proficient killers in the world. When Moody is found dead under mysterious circumstances, Anna sets out to uncover the truth. Her journey leads her to a powerful figure, Edward Hayes, and a mysterious operative, Michael Rembrandt, with whom she shares a complex relationship. As the stakes rise, Anna's fight for vengeance brings her face-to-face with formidable adversaries.

Cast and Crew of The Protégé

The film stars Maggie Q as Anna Dutton, Michael Keaton as Michael Rembrandt, and Samuel L. Jackson as Moody Dutton. Supporting roles are played by Robert Patrick, Patrick Malahide and David Rintoul. Richard Wenk penned the screenplay, while David Tattersall handled cinematography.

Reception of The Protégé

The Protégé received mixed reviews from critics. While praised for its action sequences and performances, particularly Maggie Q and Michael Keaton's dynamic, it saw moderate box office success, earning $8.7 million globally. The film holds a varied audience reception, with IMDb users rating it around 6.1/10.