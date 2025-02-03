The Malayalam action thriller Marco, a highly talked about action-thriller, has been scheduled for its OTT release. Sony LIV will begin streaming the film on February 14. Following a successful theatrical run, the movie will now reach a wider audience through its release on digital platforms. The film, known for its high-octane action sequences, is set to be available in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. The Hindi streaming date remains undisclosed.

When and Where to Watch Marco

Marco will be available for streaming on Sony LIV from February 14. The film will be released in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, allowing viewers across different regions to experience its gripping narrative. The Hindi version's digital release date has not yet been announced, leaving fans waiting for further updates.

Official Trailer and Plot of Marco

The trailer of Marco offers a glimpse into an intense narrative filled with suspense and action. The film follows Marco, a criminal who seeks vengeance for the death of his brother, Victor. After Victor is killed by a merciless syndicate led by Tony Issac, Marco returns to seek justice, confronting multiple antagonists, including Tony's ruthless sons. The plot intensifies as Marco navigates a brutal world of betrayal, murder, and revenge, leading to a final showdown that tests his limits.

Cast and Crew of Marco

Marco is helmed by director Haneef Adeni, with Unni Mukundan playing the lead role of Marco D'Peter. The film also features prominent actors like Siddique as George D'Peter, Marco's foster brother, Jagadish as Tony Isaac, and Abhimanyu Thilakan as Russell Isaac. Other notable cast members include Kabir Duhan Singh as Cyrus Isaac, Anson Paul as Dev, and Yukti Thareja as Maria, Marco's fiancée. The film's music is composed by Ravi Basrur, and cinematography is handled by Chandru Selvaraj.

Reception of Marco

Following its theatrical release, Marco achieved significant commercial success. It became the first A-rated Malayalam film to surpass the Rs. 100 crore mark, eventually grossing over Rs. 115 crore. The film was initially released in Malayalam and Hindi on December 20, with subsequent releases in Telugu on January 1 and Kannada on January 31. Its box office performance and action-packed narrative have garnered widespread attention, making its OTT debut highly anticipated.