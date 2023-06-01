Technology News

Telugu Action Thriller 'Ugram' Coming to Prime Video on June 2

Ugram, starring Allari Naresh, was released in theatres in May.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 June 2023 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ SHINE screens

Allari Naresh in a still from Ugram

Highlights
  • The film is directed by Vijay Kanakamedala
  • It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi
  • It also stars Mirnaa Menon, Indraja and Sharath Lohitashwa in lead roles

Prime Video on Wednesday announced that Telugu action thriller 'Ugram' will have its exclusive global digital premiere on the streamer on June 2.

Directed by Vijay Kanakamedala and produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film features Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja and Sharath Lohitashwa in the lead roles. Ugram is billed as an enthralling action-drama that centres around CI Shiva Kumar (Allari Naresh), a determined police officer who delves into the investigation of a series of missing persons in Warangal.

Allari Naresh, who earlier worked with Kanakamedala in 2021's "Naandi", said he is happy to reunite with the director. "As I look back on my remarkable journey in the film industry, I am overwhelmed with gratitude and a deep sense of achievement that I have been showered upon. 'Ugram' is a special project; I got to reunite with director Vijay and portrayed an honest and powerful cop in the film, which is a departure from my usual comic roles. I am confident that this action-packed thriller will captivate fans worldwide, keeping them at the edge of their seats," the actor said in a statement.

Kanakamedala said he believes in crafting stories that tackle serious issues and be able to weave them into meaningful narratives. "Naresh's versatility as an actor is truly admirable, and in 'Ugram', he has delivered a performance that is both fierce and intense.

"Every element of the film - from the carefully chosen production design to the meticulous shot division - was thoughtfully planned prior to the shoot, ensuring an impactful storytelling experience for the audience. We cherish the immense love and support fans showered on the action drama in theatres, and I am eagerly awaiting the audiences across the globe to witness the film," the filmmaker added.

Ugram

Ugram

  • Release Date 5 May 2023
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Allari Naresh, Mirnaa Menon, Indraja, Sharath Lohithaswa, Shatru, Srinivas Sai, Manikanta Varanasi, Naga Mahesh, Ramesh Reddy, Baby Uha Reddy, Koushik Mahata, Sreenivasa Sayee
  • Director
    Vijay Kanakamedala
  • Producer
    Sahu Garapati, Harish Peddi
