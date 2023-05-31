Technology News

How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake: Mason Thames, Nico Parker to Play Hiccup and Astrid

Mason Thames was recently seen in horror film 'The Black Phone'.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from PTI | Updated: 31 May 2023 16:02 IST
How To Train Your Dragon Live-Action Remake: Mason Thames, Nico Parker to Play Hiccup and Astrid

Photo Credit: DreamWorks Animation

Dean DeBlois wrote and directed the first movie with Chris Sanders

Highlights
  • Nico Parker will essay the role of Astrid in the movie
  • The franchise started with 2010's How To Train Your Dragon
  • The studio has set March 14, 2025 as the release date of the film

Universal Pictures has found its lead actors for the live-action feature film based on the studio's popular animated trilogy "How to Train Your Dragon". Mason Thames, best known for starring in Universal's horror hit 'The Black Phone', will play the lead character of Hiccup, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter. Nico Parker, who made an appearance in HBO's hit series 'The Last of Us', will essay the role of Astrid in the movie, which will be helmed by Dean DeBlois, the director behind the original animated trilogy.

The studio has set March 14, 2025 as the release date of the film. 'How to Train Your Dragon' movie series, based on the books by Cressida Cowell, followed the unique friendship between a young and timid Viking boy named Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel) and Toothless, an injured dragon he nurses back to health.

The franchise, which started with 2010's How To Train Your Dragon, chronicled Hiccup and Toothless' quest to combat humanity's prejudice against dragons, the ache of overcoming the loss of a parent, and first love. DeBlois wrote and directed the first movie with Chris Sanders. The filmmaker later directed two sequels, released in 2014 and 2019.

The voice cast also included Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, TJ Miller, and Kristen Wiig. The live-action remake of the film was confirmed in February 2023; while casting was still underway at the time, Dean DeBlois was already confirmed to be writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
How to Train Your Dragon

How to Train Your Dragon

  • Release Date 16 April 2010
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Animation, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Jay Baruchel, Gerard Butler, Craig Ferguson, America Ferrera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, T.J. Miller, Kristen Wiig, David Tennant
  • Director
    Chris Sanders, Dean DeBlois
  • Producer
    Bonnie Arnold
The Last of Us Season 1
Read Review

The Last of Us Season 1

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Universal Pictures, How to Train Your Dragon, Mason Thames, The Black Phone, The Last of Us, Dean DeBlois, How to Train Your Dragon Live Action Remake, Cressida Cowell
Cyberpunk 2077 Maker CD Projekt Red Shuts Down Rumours That Sony May Be Acquiring It
'Fascinating and Terrifying': Denmark PM Delivers Speech in Parliament Partly Written by ChatGPT

