What If...? Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The final season of Marvel Studios' animated series What If…? is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. According to reports, the show's third season will be available globally starting December 22, 2024. Indian audiences will have access to the first episode on December 23 at 6:30 AM, with subsequent episodes releasing daily until December 30. The series explores alternate realities within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), wrapping up the franchise's animated journey in the Multiverse Saga.

When and Where to Watch What If…? Season 3

What If…? Season 3 can be streamed exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. The release schedule spans eight days, with one episode dropping each day. Indian viewers can catch the finale on December 30, while fans in other regions will follow the global release timeline. The series concludes the alternate-reality stories that began in 2021 and continued in its second season in 2023.

Official Trailer and Plot of What If…? Season 3

The trailer for Season 3 of What If…? teases imaginative narratives, including episodes such as “What If… The Emergence Destroyed The Earth?” and “What If… Howard the Duck Got Hitched?”. The series continues its tradition of reimagining iconic MCU characters and events, including the Hulk battling the Mech Avengers and Agatha Harkness venturing to Hollywood. The stories are narrated by Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role as The Watcher, who guides viewers through alternate timelines.

Cast and Crew of What If…? Season 3

Directed by Bryan Andrews and Stephan Franck, the series features scripts led by Matthew Chauncey, with input from Ryan Little and A.C. Bradley. Executive producers include Marvel heavyweights Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, and Louis D'Esposito. The voice cast highlights fan favourites like Captain America/Sam Wilson, The Winter Soldier, and Shang-Chi, adding depth to the multiverse narratives.

Reception of What If…? Season 3

While the first two seasons were praised for their creative storytelling and compelling animation, criticism targeted the short episode lengths and inconsistent writing. Anticipation for the final season remains high, as fans eagerly await the outcomes of these imaginative storylines. IMDb ratings and viewership data for Season 3 are expected to follow its release.