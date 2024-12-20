Technology News
Malayalam Action Thriller Mura Now Streaming on Prime Video

Suraj Venjaramoodu's Mura is set for its OTT debut on Prime Video this Christmas in multiple languages

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2024 21:03 IST
Photo Credit: Paytm

The digital release of Mura has been confirmed for Amazon Prime

  • Mura streams on Amazon Prime Video from December 25, 2024
  • The Malayalam action thriller stars Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hridhu Haro
  • Available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi with English subtitle
Muhammad Musthafa's Malayalam film Mura, which hit theatres on November 8, 2024, is now streaming on Prime Video. The action thriller, featuring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Hridhu Haroon in pivotal roles, received acclaim for its gripping storyline and compelling performances. 

When and Where to Watch Mura

The digital release of Mura has been confirmed for Prime Video. Viewers can watch the film in four languages, broadening its reach across different regions.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mura

The trailer of Mura showcases a high-stakes narrative set against the backdrop of Thiruvananthapuram. It introduces four friends—Anandhu, Saji, Manu and Manaf—whose attempt to escape their stagnant lives leads them to plan a risky heist in Tamil Nadu. This pursuit of ambition pulls them into the dangerous underbelly of organized crime. They become entangled with Ani, portrayed by Suraj Venjaramoodu, who works for a powerful businesswoman named Rema, played by Maala Parvathi. The plot unfolds with unexpected twists as the characters face betrayals, moral dilemmas, and the harsh consequences of their choices.

Cast and Crew of Mura

The ensemble cast includes Hridhu Haroon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Krish Hassan, Maala Parvathi, Kani Kusruti, P L Thenappan, and others. Directed by Muhammad Musthafa and written by Suresh Babu, the film features cinematography by Fazil Nazer, editing by Chaman Chakko, and a score composed by Christy Joby. Produced under HR Pictures by Riya Shibu, the film highlights contributions from a diverse team.

Reception of Mura

Mura garnered positive feedback for its engaging story and performances, maintaining a 50-day theatrical run. It has an IMDb rating of 8.6 / 10.

 

Further reading: Mura, Malayalam movies, OTT release, Prime Video, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Malayalam thriller, action films
Lenovo Sets Gaming Handheld Event for CES, Hints at SteamOS-Based Lenovo Legion Go S
Madanolsavam Streaming Now on Prime Video: What You Need to Know


