Daalcheeni OTT Release Date: Odia Drama to Stream on AAO NXT from December 28

The Odia romantic drama Daalcheeni is set for its OTT release on AAO NXT this December

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2024 20:48 IST
Photo Credit: Youtube

The Indian Odia-language movie Daalcheeni is all set to make its OTT debut

Highlights
  • Daalcheeni streams on AAO NXT from December 28, 2024
  • The Odia film stars Partha Sarathi Ray and Suryamayee Mahapatra
  • The film explores an unusual romantic connection and personal conflict
The Odia-language film Daalcheeni, directed by Sisir Kumar Sahu and Peenakee Singh, is making its digital debut. The movie, which earned critical acclaim upon its release, will be available on the streaming platform AAO NXT starting December 28, 2024. The romantic drama, known for its emotional depth and unique storyline, has been highly anticipated by viewers looking for regional cinema with a strong narrative.

When and Where to Watch Daalcheeni

Daalcheeni will stream exclusively on AAO NXT from December 28. Fans of Odia cinema can enjoy this romantic drama in the comfort of their homes. The digital release aims to reach a wider audience beyond its initial theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Daalcheeni

The film's storyline revolves around Kaushik, a reserved investment banker, and his encounter with Marilyn, a high-end escort. As Kaushik develops feelings for Marilyn, the narrative takes an emotional turn, exploring themes of love, loss, and longing. The plot, with its blend of romance and introspection, provides an engaging cinematic experience.

Cast and Crew of Daalcheeni

The film features Partha Sarathi Ray as Kaushik and Suryamayee Mahapatra as Marilyn in the lead roles. Directed by Sisir Kumar Sahu and Peenakee Singh, the movie is crafted with precision. Sisir Kumar Sahu has previously mentioned in interviews that the title Daalcheeni, meaning cinnamon, symbolises hidden complexity and subtle intensity.

Reception of Daalcheeni

Daalcheeni was awarded ‘Best Feature Film' at the 7th International Film Festival of Shimla in 2021. The movie was praised for its performances, direction, and emotionally driven storyline.

 

Daalcheeni, Odia movies, OTT release, AAO NXT, Partha Sarathi Ray, Odia drama
