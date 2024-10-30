Technology News
Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Marvel's Daredevil returns as Matt Murdock faces Fisk’s political aspirations in Daredevil: Born Again, streaming in 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 October 2024 22:09 IST
Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Marvel

Daredevil premieres March 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Highlights
  • Daredevil Born Again premiers on Disney+ Hotstar on March 4, 2025.
  • Cast features Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal.
  • Daredevil faces Fisk's political rise in Marvel Phase 5.
After a six-year hiatus, Marvel's fan-favourite series Daredevil is making a comeback with Daredevil: Born Again. Starring Charlie Cox as the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, the new season will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Disney+ globally on March 4, 2025. This season brings back many beloved characters from the original series. It also adds new faces building on the show's classic themes with fresh twists.

Star Cast and New Faces

Alongside Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio reprises his role as Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, while Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, or The Punisher. These returning characters create a thrilling dynamic as Daredevil faces old and new adversaries. The cast includes Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter. New additions include Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Jeremy Earl and Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Marianna-Fisk, previously played by Sandrine Holt. These characters will deepen the story, showcasing both allies and enemies in Matt Murdock's life.

Plot Highlights and Series Tease

The series is set withing the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Phase 5. It will explore Matt Murdock's struggle as a lawyer and crime fighter. The storyline revolves around Fisk's ambition for political power, which collides with Murdock's mission to maintain justice. The teaser suggests a climactic showdown, as Daredevil's and Kingpin's personal and public lives clash once again. Muse, another adversary, is also set to add layers to Daredevil's journey, promising intense confrontations and moral complexities.

Production and Release Details

Directed by Michael Cuesta and David Boyd, the season spans nine episodes. The trailed was officially premiered at the New York Comic Con in October 2024. This anticipated return of Daredevil to screens marks a major chapter in Marvel's TV lineup, blending legal drama with superhero action. Fans can start streaming Daredevil: Born Again on March 4, 2025, on Disney+ Hotstar.

 

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again

  • Genre Action, Drama, Superhero
  • Cast
    Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Matt Corman, Chris Ord
Further reading: Marvel, daredevil, Daredevil Born Again, Marvel Phase 5, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, superhero series, streaming release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
