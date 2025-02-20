Technology News
Daredevil: Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again arrives on JioHotstar with an action-packed plot featuring Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2025 16:03 IST
Daredevil: Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on JioHotstar on March 4, 2025

  • Daredevil: Born Again premieres on JioHotstar on March 4, 2025
  • Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock in the Marvel Phase Five series
  • Wilson Fisk aims to become NYC mayor, posing a new threat to Daredevil
The highly anticipated Marvel series Daredevil: Born Again is set to make its debut, with fans eager to see Charlie Cox return as the blind lawyer-turned-vigilante, Matt Murdock. Part of Marvel's Phase Five, the series will continue Murdock's battle against crime in New York City. This upcoming show has already sparked excitement, with audiences expecting an intense narrative and action-packed sequences. With new and returning characters, Daredevil: Born Again is poised to be a significant addition to Marvel's lineup.

When and Where to Watch Daredevil: Born Again

The first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again will premiere in India on JioHotstar on March 4, 2025. Following the debut, subsequent episodes will be released weekly, keeping viewers engaged over several weeks. The series has been structured with a total of nine episodes in its first season.

Official Trailer and Plot of Daredevil: Born Again

The official trailer has heightened anticipation, offering a glimpse into Matt Murdock's struggle against former crime boss Wilson Fisk, portrayed by Vincent D'Onofrio. The storyline will follow Fisk's ambitions to become the mayor of New York City, posing a new challenge for Murdock as he navigates the dangers of both his legal and vigilante pursuits. The series will expand on themes of power, control, and justice, with its narrative extending beyond Hell's Kitchen.

Cast and Crew of Daredevil: Born Again

Charlie Cox will reprise his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, while Vincent D'Onofrio returns as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. The cast includes Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, Ayelet Zurer, Jon Bernthal, Wilson Bethel, and Jeremy Earl.

Further reading: Daredevil Born Again, Marvel Phase Five, Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, JioHotstar, Wilson Fisk, Matt Murdock, Marvel Series 2025
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Muse AI Model Unveiled; Can Generate Game Visuals and Controller Actions

