Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Marvel's Wolverine Creative Director Left Insomniac Games to Join Xbox's Perfect Dark: Report

Marvel's Wolverine Creative Director Left Insomniac Games to Join Xbox's Perfect Dark: Report

Marvel's Wolverine was announced at PlayStation Showcase in 2021.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 November 2024 18:53 IST
Marvel's Wolverine Creative Director Left Insomniac Games to Join Xbox's Perfect Dark: Report

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine is currently in development at Insomniac Games

Highlights
  • Perfect Dark received a gameplay trailer at Xbox Games Showcase in June
  • Brian Horton was creative director on Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Marvel's Wolverine also has a new game director leading the project
Advertisement

Insomniac Games is working on Marvel's Wolverine, first announced at PlayStation Showcase in 2021. There's been no update on the game or its release timeline since its reveal, but a reported leadership change has led to a new creative director and game director at the helm of the project. Brian Horton, who was confirmed as the creative director on Wolverine in 2021, has reportedly left the studio to join Xbox's Perfect Dark reboot in the same role.

Leadership Change at Wolverine

Horton has not been involved with Marvel's Wolverine since this summer, a report in Game File, citing two sources familiar with the matter, claimed Wednesday. The PS5 exclusive now has a new creative director in Marcus Smith, a rep for Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) confirmed to Game File.

Additionally, the game director's chair at Marvel's Wolverine has a new occupant, as well. Mike Daly has reportedly taken over from Cameron Christian. The report claimed that Christian would remain at Insomniac Games, albeit in a different role. While the reasons for the leadership shuffle were not specified, the sources told the publication the changes stemmed from creative decisions around Wolverine.

Smith and Daly were previously in creative director and game director roles, respectively, on Insomniac Games' Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which was released on PS5 in 2021.

New Director at Perfect Dark

Horton, meanwhile, has reportedly taken up creative director duties at Xbox's Perfect Dark, the report said. Currently in development at Microsoft-backed The Initiative and Embracer Group-owned Crystal Dynamics, the first-person shooter reboot was announced at The Game Awards 2020 and received its first gameplay trailer earlier this year at Xbox Games Showcase in June. Horton previously served as creative director on Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Marvel's Wolverine was revealed alongside Marvel's Spider-Man 2 at PlayStation Showcase in 2021. The game is confirmed to be set in Earth-1048 — the same universe as Insomniac's Spider-Man games.

In December 2023, in-development gameplay footage, storyboards, concept art, plot details, release timeline information and more details from Marvel's Wolverine were leaked online following a massive ransomware hack at Insomniac. The malicious attack also leaked private information of several Insomniac employees. In addition to gameplay, the leak seemingly included a bootable build of Wolverine, featuring the main menu and chapter selects titled ‘Vertical Slice'.

Marvel's Wolverine

upcoming
Marvel's Wolverine

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
Perfect Dark

upcoming
Perfect Dark

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Perfect Dark
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Marvels Wolverine, Wolverine, Insomniac Games, PS5, Sony, PlayStation, Xbox, Perfect Dark
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Huawei Mate 70 Series Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked; Said to Get Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor

Related Stories

Marvel's Wolverine Creative Director Left Insomniac Games to Join Xbox's Perfect Dark: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Get Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features
  2. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
  3. iPhone 17 Series to Feature Apple's Own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chips: Kuo
  4. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release, Second Minor Update to Follow
  5. Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Will Not Release GPT-5 This Year But ‘Some Very Good Releases’ Are Coming, Says CEO Sam Altman
  2. Insta360 X4 BMW Motorrad Limited Edition Action Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar’s Sci-Fi Horror Black Now Available on Prime Video
  4. Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali OTT Release Date: Kannada Language Romantic Drama Now Streaming on Prime Video
  5. Google Gemini API, AI Studio Gets a ‘Grounding with Google Search’ Feature for Developers
  6. Squid Game Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer Action Film Yudhra Now Streaming on Prime Video
  8. Thawing Permafrost Releases Greenhouse Gases, Contributing to Global Warming
  9. Rare Sea Smoke and Streaming Snow Phenomena Captured Near Pine Island Glacier
  10. China’s New Astronaut Group Begins Lunar Mission Training in Beijing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »