Technology News
loading

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review: Not Even Ryan Coogler Can Save Marvel’s Phase Four

A mournful mood and a rip-roaring antagonist can’t paper over the cracks elsewhere.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Jamshed Avari |  Updated: 11 November 2022 18:02 IST
Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review: Not Even Ryan Coogler Can Save Marvel’s Phase Four

Photo Credit: Annette Brown/Marvel

Letitia Wright as Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Highlights
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released November 11 worldwide
  • New Marvel movie available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India
  • Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira lead Black Panther 2 cast

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — out now in cinemas — already had the big task of following its universally beloved 2018 predecessor, which I dubbed the king of Marvel movies. But then in 2020, after the death of Chadwick Boseman, the franchise was forced into an impossible corner. What do you do with a sequel when the actor who plays your lead character is gone? Returning director Ryan Coogler, who almost quit filmmaking after the tragedy, has attempted to infuse the loss of his friend and colleague, and his feelings associated with it into Wakanda Forever. But although the second Black Panther movie is cast in the shadow of grief, it's sadly not too poignant. (Maybe Coogler is just too overwhelmed. You could sense that in his voice during the film's press tour.)

Instead, the newest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is at times more a meditation on the cycles of violence. Though its commentary is far from convincing or successful, that's what Black Panther: Wakanda Forever spends more of its time on. This is primarily thanks to the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), the flying king of a new underwater civilisation called Talokan. With Atlantis having already come into play in the 2018 DC film Aquaman, Coogler and his co-writer Joe Robert Cole have shifted Namor's comic book origins in a Mayan direction, with a history tied to Spanish colonisation. But the world of Talokan feels weirdly muted — you can't help but compare it to Aquaman's richer and more vibrant Atlantis.

It never invokes the same sense of awe that you got with Wakanda's Afrofuturism in the original Black Panther. An even bigger problem for Wakanda Forever is that it's disjointed. (Maybe that's because there are three credited editors: Michael P. Shawver, Kelley Dixon, and Jennifer Lame.) It's also longer than it should be at 161 minutes, Coogler fails to impress with the few action sequences there are, and the occasionally incoherent narrative doesn't know how to bring its promising pieces together. At the same time, Wakanda Forever is very moving in parts; mournful and unlike most superhero movies. It also wants to unpack ideas that other MCU films are eager to avoid. Unfortunately, the bad outweighs the good — I just wish everything had been thought out better at each step of the way.

Everything You Need to Know About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A year after King T'Challa/ Black Panther (Boseman) dies of an unspecified illness, all responsibility for the kingdom of Wakanda has fallen on the shoulders of the Queen mother, Ramonda (Angela Bassett). Publicly, she's trying to carry her son's torch to make Wakanda more open to the world — though opportunistic powers believe this is the perfect time to get their hands on some vibranium, what with Wakanda having lost its protector. Privately, she's trying to get her daughter, Shuri (Letitia Wright), to move forward — but T'Challa's younger sister has buried herself in her technology to avoid confronting the pain of her loss. Shuri is the gateway through which Coogler channels his grief over his dear friend.

With the lead star and protagonist missing, from a narrative standpoint, Coogler had to figure out a way forward. So he retooled the world of Black Panther around his former wise-cracking sidekick. In the original Black Panther movie, Shuri did elaborate handshakes, bristled at tradition, and showed off her cool innovations. Most of that is gone in Wakanda Forever — though there are remnants, such as Shuri believing the Black Panther itself to be a figure of the past. She becomes more of her past self whenever she leaves Wakanda. It's almost as if being at home, in the shadow of her brother's legacy, weighs on her. In some ways, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is like a rite of passage for Shuri. She's not only discovering the kind of person she is, but whether she has what it takes to be a leader.

All of this comes to the fore after Namor delivers an ultimatum to Ramonda and Shuri: if they don't deliver what he wants, he will attack Wakanda. This conflict drives the bulk of the new MCU movie, as the Wakandans and their allies — including T'Challa's former spy lover Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o), special forces Dora Milaje chief Okoye (Danai Gurira), and CIA agent Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), all returning from the first Black Panther film — try to keep Namor at bay, without giving him what he desires. But given that no one has previously dealt with the Talokanil, this is uncharted, underestimated territory for Wakanda. Namor, who's referred to as K'uk'ulkan (the feathered serpent god) by his people, leads a nation that's more than a match for the Wakandans.

Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrent Sites Ahead of Release in India

black panther 2 wakanda forever review namor black panther 2 wakanda forever review

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Photo Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever strains to serve its ensemble cast, feeling smaller than its predecessor despite introducing a new whole world. While Ramonda, Shuri, and Namor are at the centre of things, everyone else gets the short shrift. The new MCU film carves out as much room as it can for Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), the MIT child prodigy who creates a suit of armour just like Iron Man. She's set to get her own Disney+ series next year, but in Wakanda Forever, she's more a MacGuffin than an actual character being developed. Nakia, the one closest to T'Challa's heart, feels shielded in some ways. Okoye and the others — including Wakandan mountain tribe leader M'Baku (Winston Duke) — get even less. Ross, and another surprise return, seem so ancillary to the whole story that they feel like a producer's call.

The problem with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is that it's never as thrilling as the 2018 original. For one, it's missing those juicy characters who operated on a different moral and ethical plane. Michael B. Jordan's villain Erik “Killmonger” Stevens and Andy Serkis' smuggler Ulysses Klaue were magnetic and enigmatic in ways that Namor simply wasn't designed to be. Sure, he's rip-roaring, takes charge, and has a powerful backstory — but he's more muted at the end of the day. And two, Wakanda Forever fails in terms of satisfying action scenes. The third act calls for something special, but Coogler isn't great at designing action set pieces. Talokan's water bombs are cool, but that's basically it. There's so much wasted potential here, it pains me.

While the Black Panther sequel is certainly an attempt at a tribute to Boseman, I kept trying to think of what T'Challa would have wanted for Wakanda after his death. He was against the isolationist practices of his father, and driven by Killmonger who said almost all the right things, he threw open its doors at the end of the original film. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posits that this huge, bold move essentially backfired. By exposing vibranium-rich Wakanda, he made the world envious. No country is happy with a resource being that exclusive, especially one as valuable as vibranium.

Black Panther 2 to Monica O My Darling, the Biggest Movies in November

black panther 2 wakanda forever review mbaku black panther 2 wakanda forever review

Winston Duke as M'Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Photo Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel

And so, although T'Challa had the best of intentions, it didn't pan out as he envisioned. With T'Challa gone and Wakanda facing sneak attacks from Western forces trying to get their hands on the impossible metal, the country has become even more defensive and isolationist than before in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Early into the new MCU film, Ramonda delivers public rebuttals that make good theatre, but are not great foreign policy. The depressing lesson the new Black Panther movie invokes is that the world is messy — and idealistic approaches don't go down well.

Wakanda Forever is also messy; unable to hammer home its themes in a meaningful and resonant way like the original managed to. Ultimately, it's too much like standard Marvel fare. It feels as though it was made because the legacy of Black Panther needed to be continued, not because those making it were sparking with ideas. Now, thirty movies into the MCU, we're at a stage where content is the product that keeps the machine going.

On the back of what has been a largely disappointing “phase” since Avengers: Endgame, it fell to Coogler to salvage the situation. But the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director already had too much on his plate. Just like Shuri is unable to move on, Coogler has also struggled to move on with Wakanda Forever. The film grapples with the gaping hole left behind by Boseman's death — and it discovers that it has no answer. That feels fitting, albeit frustrating.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released Friday, November 11 in cinemas worldwide. In India, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Read Review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Black Panther, Black Panther 2, Black Panther 2 review, Black Panther Wakanda Forever review, Black Panther 2 release date in India, Black Panther 2 cast, Black Panther 2 runtime, Marvel, MCU, MCU Phase 4, Ryan Coogler, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyongo, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Disney, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Battlefield 2042 Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time for Season 3
Featured video of the day
How To Use WhatsApp Call Link

Related Stories

Black Panther Wakanda Forever Review: Not Even Ryan Coogler Can Save Marvel’s Phase Four
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Launches Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  2. Watch Keanu Reeves in the First Trailer for John Wick 4
  3. Why Japanese Shoppers Are Picking Second-Hand iPhone Models
  4. Coinbase Announces Another Round of Layoffs Amid Crypto Winter
  5. Black Panther 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  6. OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Gets Android 13 Update in India, North America
  7. Realme 10 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Details Here
  8. Samsung Galaxy S23 May Feature Downgraded Vibration Motor to Keep Costs Low
  9. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  10. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlefield 2042 Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time for Season 3
  2. Crypto Lender BlockFi Pauses Withdrawals Amid FTX, Alameda Research Liquidity Crisis
  3. Bitcoin Payments Being Accepted at Subway Outlets in Berlin via the Lightning Network
  4. India’s Giottus Crypto Exchange to Give ‘Proof of Reserves’, Rivals Keep Quiet
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Gets OxygenOS 13 Update Based on Android 13 in India, North America
  6. Airtel Launches New Rs. 199 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 3GB Data, 30 Days Validity
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 May Come With Downgraded Vibration Motor, Could Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy S22
  8. Toshiba Cuts Annual Profit Outlook After 75 Percent Plunge in Q2 Earnings
  9. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Trailer: Avalanche Software to Reveal Showcase Tonight at 11:25pm IST
  10. Mahindra Q4 Profit Up 46 Percent as Vehicle Sales Soar 75 Percent YoY to Over 1.7 Lakh Units
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.