Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Black Panther Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA From New Studio Cliffhanger Games

Black Panther Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA From New Studio Cliffhanger Games

The Seattle-based Cliffhanger Games is headed by Kevin Stephens, former studio head at Monolith Productions.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 July 2023 20:02 IST
Black Panther Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA From New Studio Cliffhanger Games

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

Black Panther

Highlights
  • The Black Panther game is a fully story-driven experience
  • It reportedly follows the player’s path to become the new Black Panther
  • EA previously confirmed an Iron Man game to be in development as well

EA has formally announced that it's working on a Black Panther single-player game. In a tweet, the publisher confirmed that its new Seattle-based studio Cliffhanger Games is developing an original story-driven game that explores the world of Wakanda. The project is led by Kevin Stephens, who served as Monolith Productions' studio head when Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor was being conceived. Originally codenamed ‘Project Rainier,' the title is a result of EA's partnership with Marvel — established last year — to make at least three new games. The Black Panther game is still in early development and therefore does not have a release window.

“We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game,” Stephens said in a blog post. “Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do.” While the term ‘open-world' is not mentioned anywhere, its description as a sandbox suggests that the game could be heavy on exploration — something like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, where the world activities create a sense of openness and freedom. It's also worth noting that the team is still being assembled, with Cliffhanger Games putting up job postings for anyone interested, on its official website.

No further details were revealed, but back in 2022, games journalist Jeff Grubb claimed that the game's premise is set after the death of the Black Panther in the beginning. Thereon, players will be tasked with completing a set of trials or challenges, in order to become the next incarnation and king of Wakanda. That said, it might not necessarily hint towards the death of King T'Challa since we have no idea what timeline the game is set in. In the comics, Wakanda was ruled by King T'Chaka, who got into trouble with the villainous, Vibranium-obsessed Ulysses Klaw, ultimately leading to his demise. Upon returning to his homeland after finishing school, his son T'Challa secretly took part in an open challenge to become the Black Panther we know now. So, there's a possibility that we could be playing an origin story. At this point, I'm just speculating, though.

Black Panther is second in the line of three games EA has in development under a deal with Marvel. One of them still hasn't been announced, while the other was revealed to be an Iron Man game from the Montreal-based EA Motive, the same studio that previously worked on the Dead Space remake (review). In recent years, Marvel has been partnering with numerous big studios to expand its video game portfolio, with Insomniac Games bringing Spider-Man 2 in October and a standalone Wolverine title. Even Amy Hennig's new studio SkyDance Media is leading the charge on an untitled World War II set game, starring Captain America and Black Panther as leads.

Currently, there is no release window for the Black Panther game, but we can expect it to be out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: black panther, black panther game, black panther game ea, project rainier, cliffhanger games, kevin stephens, marvel, electronic arts, iron man game, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Honor X6a Specifications, Price Leaked; Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options: Report

Related Stories

Black Panther Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA From New Studio Cliffhanger Games
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 With 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  2. iPhone 14 to Get a Discount During Amazon Prime Day Sale: See Offer Price
  3. Nothing Phone 2 India Launch Today: Here's How to Watch the Live Event
  4. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo V29 Pro Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With 12GB RAM, Android 13
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G First Impressions: Enough to Pack a Punch?
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2023: Here Are the Phones Going on Sale This Weekend
  8. Oppo Reno 10 5G First Impressions: Packs the Essentials
  9. Redmi 12 Will Go Official in India on This Date
  10. Oppo A78 4G Goes Official With 67W Fast Charging Support: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 50-Megapixel Rear Cameras Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Black Panther Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA From New Studio Cliffhanger Games
  3. Honor X6a Specifications, Price Leaked; Renders Show Dual Rear Cameras, Colour Options: Report
  4. Snapchat to Let Users Add Links to Other Social Platforms With Linktree Partnership: Details
  5. Foxconn's Worries Over Vedanta's Financials Said to Be Reason Behind Withdrawal From JV
  6. Amazon Challenges EU Online Content Rules, Other Big Tech Firms Expected to Follow Suit
  7. EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition Cover Art Revealed, Trailer to Premiere on July 13
  8. 'AI Revolution' to Sweep Job Markets in World’s Wealthiest Nations: OECD
  9. Threads, Meta’s New Social Media App, Could Soon Get Instagram’s Branded Content Tools: Report
  10. US Justice Department Plans to Block Judge Ruling Limiting Government Contact With Social Media Firms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.