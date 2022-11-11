Technology News
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in India

Marvel’s second Black Panther movie is out now in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in India.

Written by Akhil Arora, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 11 November 2022 12:12 IST
Photo Credit: Eli Adé/Marvel

Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor/ K'uk'ulkan in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Highlights
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever released November 11 in India
  • Multiple cam-recorded Black Panther 2 rips leaked on torrents
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever torrents contain ad breaks, logos

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — the new Marvel movie out now in cinemas — has leaked onto torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy, in differing versions of quality and file size (from 848MB to 2.48GB). While most copies are arguably genuine, given the attached screenshots and user comments attesting to their legitimacy, some are fraudulent and merely exist as a trap to load viruses, malware, and whatnot onto the computers of unsuspecting individuals. But even with those genuine cases, the illegal copies of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are of staggeringly poor quality and are filled with advertisements. Gadgets 360 does not condone illegal file-sharing. It is against the law and filmmakers deserve to be paid for the content they create.

The first legitimate leaked version of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever showed up on torrent sites around 6pm IST on Thursday, November 10, with the label “CAM” suggesting it was filmed with a video camera in cinemas. The second Black Panther movie released Wednesday in France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, and South Korea; Thursday in Australia, Egypt, Mexico, Singapore, and the UAE; and Friday in India, the US, and around the world. According to comments and screenshots, the illegal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rips feature intermittent ad breaks and a permanent logo for an online gambling and betting website. Both have been inserted digitally onto the leaked recording.

Thankfully for Disney, Marvel Studios, and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cast and crew, while the quality of the cam-recorded illegal Wakanda Forever rips isn't downright terrible — per publicly available screenshots — there are still severe issues with sharpness, detail, contrast, cropping, angle, and/or colour. We won't be posting any screenshots out of not wanting to spoil any part of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Gadgets 360 has not been able to verify audio quality, though user comments suggest that it's echo-y, muffled, and hard to hear. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever full movie leaks only reinforce the fact that you should check out the movie in theatres.

Directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther) off a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole (Black Panther), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever stars Letitia Wright as Wakandan princess and T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) younger sister Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as undercover spy and T'Challa's former lover Nakia, Danai Gurira as general of the Wakandan special forces Dora Milaje, Okoye, Winston Duke as leader of Wakanda's mountain tribe Jabari, M'Baku, Dominique Thorne as MIT student and genius inventor Riri Williams who designs a suit of armour just as Iron Man, Florence Kasumba as Dora Milaje second-in-command Ayo, Michaela Coel as Wakandan warrior Aneka, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as king of underwater civilisation Talocan, Namor/ K'uk'ulkan, Martin Freeman as CIA agent Everett K. Ross, and Angela Bassett as Wakanda's Queen Mother, Ramonda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in cinemas in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Music Ludwig Göransson
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
  • Production
    Marvel Studios
Further reading: Black Panther, Black Panther 2 full movie download, Black Panther 2, Black Panther Wakanda Forever, Black Panther Wakanda Forever full movie download, Torrents, Piracy, Marvel, MCU, Disney, Hollywood
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360.
