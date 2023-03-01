RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ to Be Performed Live at the 2023 Oscars

Technology News

Tracks from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Black Panther 2, and Tell It Like a Woman will also be performed live.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 March 2023 17:39 IST
Photo Credit: DVV Entertainment

Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a still from RRR

  • RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ is competing in the Best Original Song category
  • The Telugu film is getting a re-release in US theatres in March
  • Top Gun Marverick’s ‘Hold My Hand’ not confirmed for live performance yet

RRR's energetic dance track ‘Naatu Naatu' will be performed live at the 2023 Oscars. In a tweet, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) confirmed that singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will make their on-stage Oscars debut. Composed by M.M. Keeravaani, the track has been nominated in the Best Original Song category this year. The 95th Academy Awards will be held live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, US, on March 13, at 5:30am. For the US, this translates to March 12, at 5pm PT.

Speaking to Variety, composer Keeravani confirmed that the live performance would include singers from India, as well as dancers from LA, all working in unison. When questioned as to how he plans to scale down the theatrical dance piece for the Oscars stage, the nominated composer said: “We are doing a different version for the Oscar performance, of the original song. We are modifying the version and making it a little small.” While not explicitly mentioning any names, Keeravani affirmed that RRR stars will be joining in on the dance. “Without them, there is no song,” he added.

A few other nominees from the Best Original Song category will be performing live as well, starting with ‘This is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once, the most-nominated film at the Oscars this year. Musician David Byrne, music trio Son Lux, and star Stephanie Hsu will perform a rendition of the song live. The latter is also nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of the rebellious Joy Wang/ Jobu Tupaki. Singer Sonia Carson and songwriter Dianne Warren will perform ‘Applause' from Tell It Like a Woman. Marking her 14th career Oscar nomination, she was honoured by the Academy last year.

After her stellar performance at the Super Bowl LVII, Rihanna will be performing ‘Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on March 13. ‘Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick is the only original song yet to be confirmed for a live performance. The track was helmed by Lady Gaga and BloodPop.

Starting March 3, RRR is getting a nationwide re-release in the US, across 200 theatres in the original Telugu language. Distributor Variance Films confirmed the same on Twitter, claiming that more theatres will be added to the list, as long as there is enough demand for S.S. Rajamouli's Tollywood epic. The film, in a sense, explores a 'bromance' relationship between two revolutionists, who decide to rejoin forces and fight for freedom during British rule in the 1920s. From India, we've got two other nominations — Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes for Best Documentary Feature, and Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. The latter is now available to stream on Netflix.

The 2023 Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 13 at 5:30am IST/ March 12 at 5pm PT in the US.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
