Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 26 movies and shows for release on its streaming platform in February 2023. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the epic conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 lineup, is now available to stream — 84 days after its theatrical release in November. Fashioned as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the film introduces a new villain in Tenoch Huerta's Namor, the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. Soon after, a behind-the-scenes featurette — Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — will be available to stream on February 8. Also, ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's theatrical release, the latest season of Marvel Studio Legends offers a refresher on the lead characters of the movie, with the focus on Ant-Man, Wasp, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne.

Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire) headlines the Indian catalogue for Disney+ Hotstar this month, with a Hindi-language remake of Susanne Bier's award-winning The Night Manager — which in itself is an adaptation of John Le Carre's novel. In it, a former soldier (Aditya Roy Kapoor) living a peaceful life as a resort manager is recruited back by the Indian Intelligence services to infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle. Labelled as a Hotstar Specials project, all episodes of The Night Manager will be available to stream on February 17. Also, check out director Prabhu Solomon's Tamil-language drama Sembi, which sees a tribal woman and her granddaughter on the run, after a tragic mishap with a local police officer. The film releases February 3 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani-led romance series Dear Ishq continues its Monday-to-Saturday run.

Anil Kapoor as arms dealer Shailendra Rungta in The Night Manager

Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

HBO's The Last of Us resumes with the fourth episode on February 6, with new episodes releasing in India every Monday this month. Tracking Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) road trip down to Wyoming, the upcoming plot beat introduces a new character in Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City. Lauded for her performance in Yellowjackets, it'll be interesting to see what kind of troubled act she brings to the table. From the galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues its second chapter, exploring our band of misfits as they partake in thrilling mercenary missions, navigating through the fallen Empire. New episodes stream every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar.

From the house of Disney, we only have one title this month — The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which brings forth its sophomore run on February 1. While the new year brings career highs for mom Trudy, Penny Proud, now a 14-year-old, is left to deal with a 'socially woke' neighbour, battling social media influencers looking to cancel her, and struggling with her hormones. All 10 episodes of the animated series are out now on the platform. Beyond that, FX's Snowfall season 6 promises an epic conclusion to Franklin Saint's (Damson Idris) drug empire — based around the civil war and his battle for power against aunt Louie (Angela Lewis). The series releases February 23 with a two-episode premiere, after which it follows a weekly schedule.

In Not Dead Yet, Gina Rodriguez (Annihilation) stars as Nell Serrano, a broke, newly-single woman who is working to restart her life and the stable career she left behind years ago. In the current job market, however, the only job she can land is in obituaries — writing down brief descriptions of deceased individuals. Based on the Alexandra Potter porter novel ‘Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up,' the series premieres February 9 with the first two episodes. Post that, new episodes drop every Thursday.

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us

Photo Credit: HBO

If anime is your jam, check out the first two seasons of Dr. Stone, which is set in an era where all of humanity has turned into stone. Enter, Senku, a scientific genius who is awakened from a deep slumber and vows to rebuild humanity just like it was before, with the sheer power of science. The first two seasons of Dr. Stone will be up to stream on February 17. We've also got Tokyo Revengers continuing its second season — an adaptation of the manga's Christmas Showdown arc. On the K-drama side, we've got Choi Min-sik's Big Bet coming in for a second season on February 15 — chronicling the tale of a fabled casino king, who bets on his life after getting tangled in a murder case. Then there's J-Hope in The Box, a documentary starring the titular BTS icon, as he struggles to produce his first solo album. The feature releases February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar February 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in February 2023. We've marked Disney+ and FX originals in bold.

February 1

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, weekly

National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1, weekly

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2

Gannibal: Season 1, weekly

Will Trent: Season 1, weekly

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4, weekly

Dear Ishq: Season 1, Mon–Sat, weekly

India v New Zealand, 3rd T20I

February 2

How I Met Your Father: Season 2

February 3

Sembi

Because We Forget Everything: Season 1

February 4

Tokyo Revengers: Season 2, weekly

February 6

The Last of Us: Season 1, weekly

February 7

The Watchful Eye: Season 1, weekly

February 8

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

February 9

Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly

Not Dead Yet: Season 1, Episode 1–2, weekly

India v Australia, 1st Test

February 10

Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama

Marvel Studios' Legends: Season 2, Episodes 1–3

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

February 15

Big Bet: Season 2, weekly

February 17

The Night Manager: Season 1

Dr. Stone: Season 1 and 2

J-Hope In The Box

February 20

The Company You Keep: Season 1, weekly

February 22

Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever: Season 1

February 23

Snowfall: Season 6, Episodes 1–2, weekly

Across February

Premier League 2022–23

Hero ISL 2022–23

