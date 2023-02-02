Technology News

Disney+ Hotstar February 2023: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, The Night Manager, Not Dead Yet, and More

HBO’s The Last of Us, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Tokyo Revengers continue their run this month.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 February 2023 13:49 IST
Disney+ Hotstar February 2023: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, The Night Manager, Not Dead Yet, and More

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Winston Duke plays warrior M'Baku in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Highlights
  • Anil Kapoor-led The Night Manager is out February 17
  • Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriguez premieres February 9
  • The Last of Us continues its run with episode 4 on February 6

Disney+ Hotstar has announced a list of 26 movies and shows for release on its streaming platform in February 2023. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the epic conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 lineup, is now available to stream — 84 days after its theatrical release in November. Fashioned as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, the film introduces a new villain in Tenoch Huerta's Namor, the ruler of the underwater kingdom of Talokan. Soon after, a behind-the-scenes featurette — Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — will be available to stream on February 8. Also, ahead of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's theatrical release, the latest season of Marvel Studio Legends offers a refresher on the lead characters of the movie, with the focus on Ant-Man, Wasp, Hank Pym, and Janet van Dyne.

Anil Kapoor (Slumdog Millionaire) headlines the Indian catalogue for Disney+ Hotstar this month, with a Hindi-language remake of Susanne Bier's award-winning The Night Manager — which in itself is an adaptation of John Le Carre's novel. In it, a former soldier (Aditya Roy Kapoor) living a peaceful life as a resort manager is recruited back by the Indian Intelligence services to infiltrate an arms dealer's inner circle. Labelled as a Hotstar Specials project, all episodes of The Night Manager will be available to stream on February 17. Also, check out director Prabhu Solomon's Tamil-language drama Sembi, which sees a tribal woman and her granddaughter on the run, after a tragic mishap with a local police officer. The film releases February 3 on Disney+ Hotstar. Meanwhile, the Sehban Azim and Niyati Fatnani-led romance series Dear Ishq continues its Monday-to-Saturday run.

Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February

the night manager feb hotstar the night manager feb hotstar

Anil Kapoor as arms dealer Shailendra Rungta in The Night Manager
Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

HBO's The Last of Us resumes with the fourth episode on February 6, with new episodes releasing in India every Monday this month. Tracking Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie's (Bella Ramsey) road trip down to Wyoming, the upcoming plot beat introduces a new character in Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey), the leader of a revolutionary movement in Kansas City. Lauded for her performance in Yellowjackets, it'll be interesting to see what kind of troubled act she brings to the table. From the galaxy far, far away, Star Wars: The Bad Batch continues its second chapter, exploring our band of misfits as they partake in thrilling mercenary missions, navigating through the fallen Empire. New episodes stream every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar.

From the house of Disney, we only have one title this month — The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, which brings forth its sophomore run on February 1. While the new year brings career highs for mom Trudy, Penny Proud, now a 14-year-old, is left to deal with a 'socially woke' neighbour, battling social media influencers looking to cancel her, and struggling with her hormones. All 10 episodes of the animated series are out now on the platform. Beyond that, FX's Snowfall season 6 promises an epic conclusion to Franklin Saint's (Damson Idris) drug empire — based around the civil war and his battle for power against aunt Louie (Angela Lewis). The series releases February 23 with a two-episode premiere, after which it follows a weekly schedule.

In Not Dead Yet, Gina Rodriguez (Annihilation) stars as Nell Serrano, a broke, newly-single woman who is working to restart her life and the stable career she left behind years ago. In the current job market, however, the only job she can land is in obituaries — writing down brief descriptions of deceased individuals. Based on the Alexandra Potter porter novel ‘Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up,' the series premieres February 9 with the first two episodes. Post that, new episodes drop every Thursday.

tlou feb hotstar tlou feb hotstar

Bella Ramsey as Ellie in The Last of Us
Photo Credit: HBO

If anime is your jam, check out the first two seasons of Dr. Stone, which is set in an era where all of humanity has turned into stone. Enter, Senku, a scientific genius who is awakened from a deep slumber and vows to rebuild humanity just like it was before, with the sheer power of science. The first two seasons of Dr. Stone will be up to stream on February 17. We've also got Tokyo Revengers continuing its second season — an adaptation of the manga's Christmas Showdown arc. On the K-drama side, we've got Choi Min-sik's Big Bet coming in for a second season on February 15 — chronicling the tale of a fabled casino king, who bets on his life after getting tangled in a murder case. Then there's J-Hope in The Box, a documentary starring the titular BTS icon, as he struggles to produce his first solo album. The feature releases February 17 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney+ Hotstar February 2023 releases — the full list

With that, here's the full list of movies and TV shows coming to Disney+ Hotstar in February 2023. We've marked Disney+ and FX originals in bold.

February 1
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Season 2, weekly
National Treasure: Edge of History: Season 1, weekly
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder: Season 2
Gannibal: Season 1, weekly
Will Trent: Season 1, weekly
9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 4, weekly
Dear Ishq: Season 1, Mon–Sat, weekly
India v New Zealand, 3rd T20I

February 2
How I Met Your Father: Season 2

February 3
Sembi
Because We Forget Everything: Season 1

February 4
Tokyo Revengers: Season 2, weekly

February 6
The Last of Us: Season 1, weekly

February 7
The Watchful Eye: Season 1, weekly

February 8
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

February 9
Abbott Elementary: Season 2, weekly
Not Dead Yet: Season 1, Episode 1–2, weekly
India v Australia, 1st Test

February 10
Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama
Marvel Studios' Legends: Season 2, Episodes 1–3
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

February 15
Big Bet: Season 2, weekly

February 17
The Night Manager: Season 1
Dr. Stone: Season 1 and 2
J-Hope In The Box

February 20
The Company You Keep: Season 1, weekly

February 22
Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever: Season 1

February 23
Snowfall: Season 6, Episodes 1–2, weekly

Across February
Premier League 2022–23
Hero ISL 2022–23

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Read Review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2

  • Release Date January 2023
  • Genre Action
  • Cast
    Dee Bradley Baker, Cameron Hales
National Treasure: Edge of History

National Treasure: Edge of History

  • Release Date 14 December 2022
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Cast
    Lisette Alexis, Lyndon Smith, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Justin Bartha, Harvey Keitel
  • Director
    Mira Nair
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Cormac Wibberley, Marianne Wibberley, Rick Muirragui, Jon Turteltaub, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Mira Nair
Gannibal

Gannibal

  • Release Date 28 December 2022
  • Genre Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
  • Cast
    Yuya Yagira
  • Director
    Shinzo Katayama
  • Producer
    Teruhisa Yamamoto, Akihisa Yamamoto, Tatsuya Iwakura
Will Trent

Will Trent

  • Release Date 4 January 2023
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Deion Smith, Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Todd Allen Durkin, Cora Lu Tran, Kurt Yue, Jake McLaughlin, Isaiah Stratton, Christopher Cocke, Jennifer Morrison, Sonja Sohn, Tommi Rose, Kevin Daniels, Taylor Shurte, Jay Huguley, Jordan Kennedy, Brandon Stanley, Avery Bigelow, Justin Kucsulain
  • Director
    Howard Deutch, Paul McGuigan
  • Producer
    Liz Heldens, Oliver Obst, Karin Slaughter, Daniel T. Thomsen
9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4

9-1-1 Lone Star Season 4

  • Release Date 24 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Rob Lowe, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra Aylina McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael L. Silva, Julian Works, Brianna Baker, Gina Torres, Kelsey Yates, Skyler Yates, Roxana Brusso, Michelle C. Bonilla, Lyndsy Fonseca, McKaley Miller, Scott Peat, Richard Meehan, Neal McDonough, Amanda Schull, Brennan Keel Cook, D.B. Woodside, Stevie Lynn Jones
How I Met Your Father Season 2

How I Met Your Father Season 2

  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, Josh Peck
  • Director
    Pamela Fryman, Michael Shea
  • Producer
    Adam Londy
Tokyo Revengers Season 2

Tokyo Revengers Season 2

  • Release Date 8 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Animation, Crime
  • Cast
    Yuuki Shin, Yuu Hayashi, Shou Karino, Azumi Waki, Takuya Eguchi, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Shoutarou Morikubo, Ryouta Oosaka, Tasuku Hatanaka
The Last of Us

The Last of Us

  • Release Date 16 January 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Anna Torv, Nick Offerman, Gabriel Luna, Merle Dandridge, Nico Parker, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Jeffrey Pierce, Lamar Johnson, Keivonn Woodard, Graham Greene, Elaine Miles, Melanie Lynskey
  • Director
    Kantemir Balagov
  • Producer
    Craig Mazin, Neil Druckmann, Carolyn Strauss, Rose Lam, Evan Wells, Asad Qizilbash, Carter Swan
The Watchful Eye

The Watchful Eye

  • Release Date 31 January 2023
  • Genre Thriller
  • Cast
    Mariel Molino, Warren Christie, Kelly Bishop, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri
  • Director
    Charissa Sanjarernsuithikul, Daniel Willis, Jeffrey Reiner
  • Producer
    Julie Durk, Emily Fox, Jeffrey Reiner, Ryan Seacrest, Andrea Shay, Nina Wass
Marvel Studios: Assembled

Marvel Studios: Assembled

  • Release Date 12 March 2021
  • Genre Documentary, Superhero
  • Director
    Bradford Baruh
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jeff Redmond, Bradford Baruh, John Pisani, Jason Hillhouse
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
The Night Manager

The Night Manager

  • Release Date 17 February 2023
  • Genre Crime, Thriller
  • Cast
    Jagdish Rajpurohit, Salim Siddiqui, Anand Vikas Potdekhe, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur
  • Director
    Priyanka Ghose, Rukh Nabeel, Sandeep Modi
  • Producer
    Amrita Sen, Preity Zinta
Snowfall Season 6

Snowfall Season 6

  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Damson Idris, Amin Joseph, Isaiah John, Carter Hudson, Angela Lewis, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Michael Hyatt, Gail Bean, DeRay Davis, Evan Allen-Gessesse, De'aundre Bonds
  • Director
    Alonso Alvarez, Logan Kibens
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: disney plus hotstar, disney plus, hotstar specials, hostar february 2023, anil kapoor, aditya roy kapoor, the night manager, the night manager india, black panther 2, black panther wakanda forever, marvel studios, mcu, the last of us, star wars, star wars the bad batch, disney, the proud family louder and prouder, dr stone, tokyo revengers, big bet season 2, sembi, how i met your mother season 2, dear ishq, abbott elementary season 2, will trent, not dead yet, gina rodriguez
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Investor Sentiment Down on Crypto, 72 Percent E-Traders Scared of Investments in 2023: JP Morgan Survey
Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

Disney+ Hotstar February 2023: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, The Night Manager, Not Dead Yet, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The 26 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in February
  2. Here’s How Much the Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Will Cost You in India
  3. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Launched
  5. Jio's 5G Network is Now Rolling Out Across These 34 Cities in India
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 9 Launch
  7. Microsoft Teams Is Getting a ChatGPT-Powered Premium Tier
  8. PVR Aerohub in Chennai is India’s First Multiplex in an Airport Complex
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  10. Fire-Boltt Cobra Rugged Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India Dropped After Galaxy S23 Series Launch: Check Out New Price
  2. Realme GT Neo 5 Design, Specifications Teased; to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, RGB Lights on Back Panel
  3. Disney+ Hotstar February 2023: Black Panther Wakanda Forever, The Night Manager, Not Dead Yet, and More
  4. Investor Sentiment Down on Crypto, 72 Percent E-Traders Scared of Investments in 2023: JP Morgan Survey
  5. Netflix Expands Spatial Audio Support to Over 700 Titles for Premium Subscribers
  6. Samsung to Collaborate With Google, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and Meta on a New XR Headset: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Features Custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: All You Need to Know
  8. ChatGPT Plus Paid Subscription Plan Announced: The Promises, Pitfalls and Panic
  9. Elon Musk Had 'Handshake Deal' for Tesla Takeover Before Posting 2018 Tweets, Former Aide Says
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Price in India Revealed: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.