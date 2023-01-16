Technology News

Critics Choice Awards Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR to Everything Everywhere All at Once

Better Call Saul, The Dropout, Abbott Elementary won the biggest TV prizes.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 16 January 2023 12:43 IST
Photo Credit: A24

Michelle Yeoh in a still from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Highlights
  • RRR won for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won Best Director, Original Screenplay

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards were held earlier today in Los Angeles, honouring the best in film and television from 2022. The S.S. Rajamouli-directed RRR scored a double win, nabbing one for the Best Foreign Language Film category, and another for Best Song, thanks to the energetic dance track “Naatu Naatu.” The outlandishly creative Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged the biggest prize at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards — Best Picture — helmed by pair Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who won awards for Best Directing and Best Screenplay as well.

Brendan Fraser, who returns to the spotlight with A24's The Whale, was crowned Best Actor at the 2023 Critics Choice awards. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett triumphed over the likes of Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Margot Robbie (Babylon), to win the Best Actress award, for Tár. Besides RRR, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were the ceremony's only other winners in multiple categories. The Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, which was a favourite at the 2023 Golden Globes, did not win a single award this time. James Cameron's much-delayed sequel Avatar: The Way of Water expectedly won the Critics Choice award for Best Visual Effects.

On the TV side, the Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul took the top honour, with leads Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito nabbing awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting actor each. Zendaya continued her dominant run, winning Best Actress (in a drama) for the second season of Euphoria. Jennifer Coolidge bagged the Best Supporting Actress for The White Lotus season 2.

With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's Critics Choice Awards:

Critics Choice Awards winners 2023 — the full list

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Movie

Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Movie

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Tár — WINNER
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Viola Davis, The Woman King

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Movie

Brendan Fraser, The Whale* — WINNER
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Director – Movie

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Todd Field, Tár

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Original Screenplay – Movie

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Adapted Screenplay – Movie

Sarah Polley, Women Talking — WINNER
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress – Movie

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor – Movie

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Movie

RRR — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated Movie

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick — WINNER
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Linus Sandgren, Babylon
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Editing in a Movie

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Tom Cross, Babylon

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár — WINNER*
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Michael Giacchino, The Batman

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Song

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR — WINNER
“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“New Body Rhumba,” White Noise

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress in a Movie

Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans — WINNER
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Sadie Sink, The Whale

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble in a Movie

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Hair and Makeup in a Movie

Elvis — WINNER
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Production Design in a Movie

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon — WINNER
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Costume Design in a Movie

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gersha Phillips, The Woman King

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best TV Series – Drama

Better Call Saul — WINNER
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series

The Dropout — WINNER
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — WINNER
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys
Diego Luna, Andor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — WINNER
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Julia Garner, Ozark
Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul — WINNER
Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
Michael Emerson, Evil

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — WINNER
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Juno Temple, The Offer
Melanie Lynskey, Candy

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — WINNER
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Henry Winkler, Barry — WINNER
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language TV Series

Pachinko — WINNER
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Tehran

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated TV Series

Harley Quinn — WINNER
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special — WINNER
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Release Date 16 September 2022
  • Language English, Mandarin, Cantonese
  • Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Sci-Fi
  • Cast
    Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr, Tallie Medel
  • Director
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert
  • Producer
    Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Jonathan Wang
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

  • Release Date 23 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Comedy, Mystery
  • Cast
    Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista
  • Director
    Rian Johnson
  • Producer
    Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman
T&aacute;r

Tár

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Allan Corduner, Sylvia Flote
  • Director
    Todd Field
  • Producer
    Todd Field, Scott Lambert, Alexandra Milchan
The Whale

The Whale

  • Language English
  • Cast
    Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, Ty Simpkins, Sathya Sridharan
  • Director
    Darren Aronofsky
  • Producer
    Jeremy Dawson, Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel
Women Talking

Women Talking

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Rooney Mara, Judith Ivey, Emily Mitchell, Kate Hallett, Liv McNeil, Claire Foy, Sheila McCarthy, Jessie Buckley, Michelle McLeod, Kira Guloien, Shayla Brown, Frances McDormand, Vivien Endicott Douglas, Ben Whishaw, August Winter, Lochlan Ray Miller, Nathaniel McParland, Will Bowes, Eli Ham, Emily Drake, Caroline Gillis
  • Director
    Sarah Polley
  • Producer
    Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Frances McDormand
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Read Review

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Release Date 11 November 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Superhero
  • Cast
    Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel
  • Director
    Ryan Coogler
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
RRR

RRR

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Language Telugu
  • Genre Action, Drama, History
  • Cast
    N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Spandan Chaturvedi, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran
  • Director
    S. S. Rajamouli
  • Producer
    D. V. Danayya
Guillermo Del Toro&rsquo;s Pinocchio

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

  • Release Date 9 December 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Animation, Drama, Kids & Family
  • Cast
    Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton
  • Director
    Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson
  • Producer
    Guillermo del Toro, Lisa Henson, Alexander Bulkley, Corey Campodonico, Gary Ungar
Top Gun: Maverick
Read Review

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director
    Joseph Kosinski
  • Producer
    Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans

  • Language English
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Gabriel LaBelle, Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford, Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Oakes Fegley, Gabriel Bateman, Nicolas Cantu, Julia Butters, Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett, Keeley Karsten, Sam Rechner, Chloe East, Isabelle Kusman, Jonathan Hadary, Cooper Dodson, Gustavo Escobar, Lane Factor, Stephen Matthew Smith, Birdie Borria, Alina Brace, David Lynch, Sophia Kopera, Kalama Epstein, Jan Hoag, Greg Grunberg, Brinly Marum, James Urbaniak, Alex Quijano
  • Director
    Steven Spielberg
  • Producer
    Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, Kristie Macosko Krieger
Elvis

Elvis

  • Release Date 24 June 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama, Musical
  • Cast
    Austin Butler, Chaydon Jay, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Olivia DeJonge, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Christopher Sommers, Josh McConville, Kate Mulvany, Patrick Sheare, Nicholas Bell, Gary Clark Jr., Yola, Alton Mason, Shonka Dukureh, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, Adam Dunn, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Charles Grounds, Alex Radu, Christian McCarty, Mike Bingaman, David Gannon, Dacre Montgomery, Gareth Davies, Leon Ford, Mark Leonard Winter
  • Director
    Baz Luhrmann
  • Producer
    Baz Luhrmann, Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick, Schuyler Weiss
Babylon

Babylon

  • Release Date 3 February 2023
  • Language English
  • Genre Drama, History
  • Cast
    Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving, Olivia Wilde
  • Director
    Damien Chazelle
  • Producer
    Olivia Hamilton, Marc Platt, Matt Plouffe
Better Call Saul Season 6

Better Call Saul Season 6

  • Release Date 19 April 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama
  • Cast
    Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Michael McKean, Giancarlo Esposito, Tony Dalton
  • Director
    Michael Morris, Peter Gould, Gordon Smith, Ann Cherkis, Thomas Schnauz, Vince Gilligan
  • Producer
    Vince Gilligan, Peter Gould, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gennifer Hutchison
The Dropout

The Dropout

  • Release Date 4 March 2022
  • Genre Documentary, Drama
  • Cast
    Amanda Seyfried, Naveen Andrews
  • Producer
    Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Taylor Dunn, Victoria Thompson, Michael Showalter, Jordana Mollick, Amanda Seyfried
Abbott Elementary Season 2

Abbott Elementary Season 2

  • Release Date 22 September 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, William Stanford Davis, Zack Fox, Lela Hoffmeister, Reggie Hayes, Iyana Halley, Larry Owens, Ambrit Millhouse
  • Director
    Randall Einhorn, Jay Karas, Shahrzad Davani
  • Producer
    Randall Einhorn, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Quinta Brunson
Euphoria Season 2

Euphoria Season 2

  • Release Date 10 January 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, Dominic Fike
  • Director
    Augustine Frizzell, Sam Levinson, Jennifer Morrison, Pippa Bianco
  • Producer
    Sam Levinson, Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel Future Nur, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, nowrap, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni, Yoram Mokadi, Jim Kleverweis, Zendaya, Tyler Romary, Philipp A. Barnett, Jamie Feldman, Kenneth Yu
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

  • Language English
  • Genre Biography, Drama
  • Cast
    Daniel Radcliffe, David Bloom, Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Toby Huss, Julianne Nicholson, Quinta Brunson, Spencer Treat Clark, Dot-Marie Jones, Will Forte, Scott Aukerman, James Preston Rogers, Tommy O'Brien, Nina West, Arturo Castro, Conan O'Brien, Jack Black, Jorma Taccone, Akiva Schaffer, Demetri Martin, Paul F. Tompkins, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patton Oswalt, Nat Faxon
  • Director
    Eric Appel
Hacks Season 2

Hacks Season 2

  • Genre Comedy, Drama
  • Cast
    Jean Smart, Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins
  • Producer
    Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Melanie J. Elin
The Bear

The Bear

  • Release Date 17 August 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Abby Elliott, Ayo Edebiri, Liza Colón Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Edwin Lee Gibson, Richard Esteras, Matty Matheson, Chris Witaske
  • Director
    Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo
  • Producer
    Christopher Storer, Hiro Murai, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, Nate Matteson
The White Lotus Season 2

The White Lotus Season 2

  • Release Date 31 October 2022
  • Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery
  • Cast
    Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Meghann Fahy, Will Sharpe, Adam DiMarco, Leo Woodall, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco, Beatrice Grannò, Eleonora Romandini, Sean Thomas Simmons
  • Director
    Mike White
  • Producer
    Mike White
Dahmer &ndash; Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

  • Release Date 21 September 2022
  • Genre Biography, Crime, Mystery
  • Cast
    Evan Peters, Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Niecy Nash, Michael Learned
  • Director
    Carl Franklin, Clement Virgo, Jennifer Lynch, Paris Barclay, Gregg Araki
  • Producer
    Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Carl Franklin, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Evan Peters, David McMillan, Mathew Hart, Todd Kubrak, Reilly Smith, Lou Eyrich, Rashad Robinson, Richard Jenkins
Black Bird

Black Bird

  • Release Date 8 July 2022
  • Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    Ray Liotta, Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnear, Paul Walter Hauser, Sepideh Moafi, Robert Diago DoQui
  • Director
    Michaël R. Roskam, Joe Chappelle, Jim McKay
  • Producer
    Dennis Lehane, Taron Egerton, Michaël R. Roskam, Richard Plepler, Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, Ryan Friedkin, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Kary Antholis
Pachinko

Pachinko

  • Release Date 25 March 2022
  • Genre Drama
  • Cast
    Youn Yuh-jung, Kim Min-ha, Jeon Yu-na, Lee Min-ho, Jin Ha, Yoon Seo-ho, Anna Sawai, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Jung Eun-chae, Felice Choi, Jeong In-ji, Mari Yamamoto, Ian H.W. Kim, Jimmi Simpson, Yeji Yeon, Han Joon-woo
  • Director
    Kogonada, Justin Chon
  • Producer
    Soo Hugh, Kogonada, Justin Chon, Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Theresa Kang-Lowe, Dani Gorin, Richard Middleton, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Jordan Murcia
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 9

  • Release Date 22 February 2022
  • Genre Comedy, News, Talk Show
  • Cast
    John Oliver (host)
  • Director
    Christopher Werner, Paul Pennolino
  • Producer
    John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, James Taylor, Jon Thoday
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

  • Release Date 30 May 2022
  • Genre Comedy
  • Cast
    Norm Macdonald
