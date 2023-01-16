Photo Credit: A24
The 2023 Critics Choice Awards were held earlier today in Los Angeles, honouring the best in film and television from 2022. The S.S. Rajamouli-directed RRR scored a double win, nabbing one for the Best Foreign Language Film category, and another for Best Song, thanks to the energetic dance track “Naatu Naatu.” The outlandishly creative Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged the biggest prize at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards — Best Picture — helmed by pair Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who won awards for Best Directing and Best Screenplay as well.
Brendan Fraser, who returns to the spotlight with A24's The Whale, was crowned Best Actor at the 2023 Critics Choice awards. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett triumphed over the likes of Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Margot Robbie (Babylon), to win the Best Actress award, for Tár. Besides RRR, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were the ceremony's only other winners in multiple categories. The Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, which was a favourite at the 2023 Golden Globes, did not win a single award this time. James Cameron's much-delayed sequel Avatar: The Way of Water expectedly won the Critics Choice award for Best Visual Effects.
On the TV side, the Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul took the top honour, with leads Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito nabbing awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting actor each. Zendaya continued her dominant run, winning Best Actress (in a drama) for the second season of Euphoria. Jennifer Coolidge bagged the Best Supporting Actress for The White Lotus season 2.
With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's Critics Choice Awards:
Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Cate Blanchett, Tár — WINNER
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Brendan Fraser, The Whale* — WINNER
Austin Butler, Elvis
Bill Nighy, Living
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Sarah Polley, Women Talking — WINNER
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
RRR — WINNER
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Wendell & Wild
Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick — WINNER
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Linus Sandgren, Babylon
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Tom Cross, Babylon
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár — WINNER*
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
“Naatu Naatu,” RRR — WINNER
“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“New Body Rhumba,” White Noise
Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans — WINNER
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Sadie Sink, The Whale
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — WINNER
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
The Woman King
Women Talking
Elvis — WINNER
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon — WINNER
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans
Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Gersha Phillips, The Woman King
Better Call Saul — WINNER
Andor
Bad Sisters
The Crown
Euphoria
The Good Fight
House of the Dragon
Severance
Yellowstone
The Dropout — WINNER
Gaslit
The Girl from Plainville
The Offer
Pam & Tommy
Station Eleven
This Is Going to Hurt
Under the Banner of Heaven
Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Barry
The Bear
Better Things
Ghosts
Hacks
Reboot
Reservation Dogs
Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — WINNER
Adam Scott, Severance
Antony Starr, The Boys
Diego Luna, Andor
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — WINNER
Amber Midthunder, Prey
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — WINNER
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Ben Foster, The Survivor
Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt
Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER
Bill Hader, Barry
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER
Audra McDonald, The Good Fight
Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul
Julia Garner, Ozark
Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul — WINNER
Andre Braugher, The Good Fight
Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Matt Smith, House of the Dragon
Michael Emerson, Evil
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — WINNER
Betty Gilpin, Gaslit
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
Juno Temple, The Offer
Melanie Lynskey, Candy
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — WINNER
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Matthew Goode, The Offer
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Shea Whigham, Gaslit
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — WINNER
Annie Potts, Young Sheldon
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled
Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs
Henry Winkler, Barry — WINNER
Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts
Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary
James Marsden, Dead to Me
Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Pachinko — WINNER
1899
Borgen
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Garcia!
The Kingdom Exodus
Kleo
My Brilliant Friend
Tehran
Harley Quinn — WINNER
Bluey
Bob's Burgers
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Undone
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER
The Amber Ruffin Show
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special — WINNER
Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune
Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual
Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth
Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early
