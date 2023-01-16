The 2023 Critics Choice Awards were held earlier today in Los Angeles, honouring the best in film and television from 2022. The S.S. Rajamouli-directed RRR scored a double win, nabbing one for the Best Foreign Language Film category, and another for Best Song, thanks to the energetic dance track “Naatu Naatu.” The outlandishly creative Everything Everywhere All at Once bagged the biggest prize at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards — Best Picture — helmed by pair Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, who won awards for Best Directing and Best Screenplay as well.

Brendan Fraser, who returns to the spotlight with A24's The Whale, was crowned Best Actor at the 2023 Critics Choice awards. Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett triumphed over the likes of Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Margot Robbie (Babylon), to win the Best Actress award, for Tár. Besides RRR, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were the ceremony's only other winners in multiple categories. The Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, which was a favourite at the 2023 Golden Globes, did not win a single award this time. James Cameron's much-delayed sequel Avatar: The Way of Water expectedly won the Critics Choice award for Best Visual Effects.

On the TV side, the Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul took the top honour, with leads Bob Odenkirk and Giancarlo Esposito nabbing awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting actor each. Zendaya continued her dominant run, winning Best Actress (in a drama) for the second season of Euphoria. Jennifer Coolidge bagged the Best Supporting Actress for The White Lotus season 2.

With that, here's the entire list of winners at this year's Critics Choice Awards:

Critics Choice Awards winners 2023 — the full list

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Movie

Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Movie

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Movie

Cate Blanchett, Tár — WINNER

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Viola Davis, The Woman King

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Movie

Brendan Fraser, The Whale* — WINNER

Austin Butler, Elvis

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick

2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Director – Movie

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

Todd Field, Tár

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Original Screenplay – Movie

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Adapted Screenplay – Movie

Sarah Polley, Women Talking — WINNER

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress – Movie

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor – Movie

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Movie

RRR — WINNER

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated Movie

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio — WINNER

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Cinematography

Claudio Miranda, Top Gun: Maverick — WINNER

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Russell Carpenter, Avatar: The Way of Water

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Editing in a Movie

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once — WINNER

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun: Maverick

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Tom Cross, Babylon

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár — WINNER*

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Song

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR — WINNER

“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“New Body Rhumba,” White Noise

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Young Actor/Actress in a Movie

Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans — WINNER

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Jalyn Hall, Till

Sadie Sink, The Whale

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble in a Movie

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — WINNER

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Hair and Makeup in a Movie

Elvis — WINNER

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Production Design in a Movie

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon — WINNER

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Costume Design in a Movie

Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — WINNER

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Gersha Phillips, The Woman King

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best TV Series – Drama

Better Call Saul — WINNER

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Limited Series

The Dropout — WINNER

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Zendaya, Euphoria — WINNER

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul — WINNER

Adam Scott, Severance

Antony Starr, The Boys

Diego Luna, Andor

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout — WINNER

Amber Midthunder, Prey

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Michelle Pfeiffer, The First Lady

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story — WINNER

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Ben Foster, The Survivor

Ben Whishaw, This is Going to Hurt

Samuel L. Jackson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks — WINNER

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Devery Jacobs, Reservation Dogs

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Girls5eva

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear — WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs

Keegan-Michael Key, Reboot

Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series – Drama

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus — WINNER

Audra McDonald, The Good Fight

Carol Burnett, Better Call Saul

Julia Garner, Ozark

Milly Alcock, House of the Dragon

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul — WINNER

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Matt Smith, House of the Dragon

Michael Emerson, Evil

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story — WINNER

Betty Gilpin, Gaslit

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Juno Temple, The Offer

Melanie Lynskey, Candy

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — WINNER

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Matthew Goode, The Offer

Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales

Ray Liotta, Black Bird

Shea Whigham, Gaslit

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series – Comedy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary — WINNER

Annie Potts, Young Sheldon

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Marcia Gay Harden, Uncoupled

Paulina Alexis, Reservation Dogs

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series – Comedy

Henry Winkler, Barry — WINNER

Brandon Scott Jones, Ghosts

Chris Perfetti, Abbott Elementary

James Marsden, Dead to Me

Leslie Jordan, Call Me Kat

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Foreign Language TV Series

Pachinko — WINNER

1899

Borgen

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Garcia!

The Kingdom Exodus

Kleo

My Brilliant Friend

Tehran

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Animated TV Series

Harley Quinn — WINNER

Bluey

Bob's Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Talk Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — WINNER

The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

2023 Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special — WINNER

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.