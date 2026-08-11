1666: Amsterdam, the upcoming action-adventure title from Assassin's Creed co-creator Patrice Désilets, is getting an early access release on PC later this month. Developer Panache Digital Games announced Monday that the title will launch on Steam and Epic Games Store on August 25. The early access release, however, will only offer a portion of the full game experience.

Panache Digital Games announced 1666 Amsterdam at Summer Game Fest in June and released a playable prologue for the game on PC at the same time. The early access version will feature a larger snippet of the game. As per Eurogamer, the 1666: Amsterdam's early access release will be price $30 and include approximately 10 hours of gameplay. On the game's steam page, however, the developer says that at the beginning of early access, 1666 Amsterdam will include the first piece of the campaign, expected to take around 15 hours to complete.

Désilets, who serves as game director on the title, told the publication that the early access content represents less than half of what Panache Digital Games intends to offer at full launch.

Early Access launches August 25 on PC.



This is the moment we've been building toward since the announcement: getting the game intro into your hands, hearing what you think, and now building the rest of 1666: Amsterdam together.



Wishlist now so you don't miss it on Steam and… pic.twitter.com/HiRhBrMjJO — Panache Digital Games (@PanacheDGames) August 10, 2026

1666 Amsterdam Early Access Details

Along with the early access announcement, the Montreal-based studio also shared a new gameplay feature video for 1666 Amsterdam, showcasing core gameplay systems across dual protagonists Noa and Aaron. The gameplay video also features investigation mechanics that players will utilise to hunt down The Originals — powerful centuries-old entities — across Amsterdam.

It's unclear how long the early access period will last, but on the game's Steam page, the developer says it expects 1666: Amsterdam to be complete in approximately one year. Panache also promises multiple major updates that will add new content to the game at regular intervals.

The full version of 1666: Amsterdam will include a “huge” world, featuring multiple boroughs of the titular city. Each early access content update will expand the world, adding more of the story and more of The Originals to hunt, the studio said. The game is confirmed to be priced differently once it exits early access.

1666 Amsterdam is a third-person story-driven action-adventure title that follows the story of Noa Brooklyn, a Collector who wields witchcraft to uncover demonic entities, known as The Originals, living amidst humans in Amsterdam. The game features distinct day and night gameplay elements. A playable prologue demo for the title is currently available on Steam and Epic Games Store.

1666 Amsterdam will launch in early access on PC on August 25. Console versions of the game are planned for release later.

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