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  • Redmi 17 5G Launched Globally With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset, Redmi 17 4G Tags Along: Price, Features

Redmi 17 5G Launched Globally With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset, Redmi 17 4G Tags Along: Price, Features

Redmi 17 4G is offered in Black, Deep Blue, Lotus Purple, and Oak Green colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 17:31 IST
Redmi 17 5G Launched Globally With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset, Redmi 17 4G Tags Along: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17 5G is available in three colourways
  • Redmi 17 5G carries a 50-megapixel camera
  • Both Redmi 17 series phones sport a 6.9-inch display
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Redmi 17 5G was launched in select global markets soon after the budget smartphone arrived in China. The handset has been unveiled along with the Redmi 17 4G, which is yet to make its China debut. The new smartphones are currently on sale globally via the Xiaomi website. The Redmi 17 5G features a Snapdragon 4 series chipset, instead of the Unisoc chip found on its Chinese counterpart. Meanwhile, the Redmi 17 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra chipset, along with LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 onboard storage. Both smartphones are equipped with a 7,500mAh battery, which is notably larger than the Chinese version.

Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G Price, Availability

The Redmi 17 4G is priced at MYR 669 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the sole variant, featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the Redmi 17 5G price starts at MYR 769 (about Rs. 18,000) for the same base variant with the same RAM and storage as the 4G model. Lastly, the top-of-the-line 4GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration of the Redmi 17 5G is priced at MYR 869 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Both smartphones are currently on sale in Malaysia via the Xiaomi online store. While the Redmi 17 4G is offered in Black, Deep Blue, Lotus Purple, and Oak Green colour options, the Redmi 17 5G is available for purchase in Black, Deep Blue, and Vivid Orange shades.

Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G Specifications, Features

The Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G are dual-SIM smartphones that ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. Both phones sport the same 6.9-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 16.7 million colours, 83 percent NTSC coverage, up to 825 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Circadian Friendly, and Flicker Free certifications. The two Redmi 17 models also ship with the same IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Qualcomm's 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset powers the Redmi 17 5G, which delivers a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz, along with an Adreno GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card. On the other hand, the Redmi 17 4G is powered by a 12nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 2.0GHz, along with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 built-in storage.

For optics, the Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G carry identical front and rear camera systems. Both phones are equipped with a 50-megapixel camera on the back with an f/1.8 aperture. The two models also sport an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls with an f/2.05 aperture. The Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G are capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. Moreover, both handsets are equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock support for security.

The Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G are backed by a 7,500mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The two phones also support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou for connectivity. The Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G are also identical in terms of dimensions. Both measure 170.12x78.42x8.8mm and weigh about 232g.

Redmi 17 5G (2026)

Redmi 17 5G (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi 17 4G

Redmi 17 4G

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G, Redmi, Redmi 17 5G Price, Redmi 17 4G Price, Redmi 17 5G Launch, Redmi 17 4G Launch, Redmi 17 5G Specifications, Redmi 17 4G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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