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Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Previous leaked CAD renders suggest the Galaxy A18 will retain a flat rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 12:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G is expected to succeed the Galaxy A17 4G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • The Galaxy A18 4G is expected to pack 4GB of RAM
  • The handset scored 745 points in single-core testing
  • It scored 2,073 points in multi-core testing
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The Samsung Galaxy A18 4G has appeared on Geekbench, revealing key details about its chipset, memory and software ahead of its expected launch. The listing points to a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, 4GB of RAM and Android 17 with One UI 9. The chipset matches the one used by the Galaxy A17 4G, suggesting limited performance changes between the two models. Samsung is yet to confirm the phone, but earlier leaks have also revealed its design, display and other expected specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Leak Suggests Android 17 at Launch

According to the Geekbench listing, the Samsung Galaxy A18 4G appears under the model number SM-A185G. The tested handset uses the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset with 4GB of RAM. The 6nm chipset combines two cores clocked at 2.2GHz with six cores running at 2.0GHz, while graphics are handled by the Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The tested configuration also comes with 128GB of storage.samsung galaxy a18 4g geekbench inline Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Listing

The Galaxy A18 4G recorded 745 points in the single-core test and 2,073 points in the multi-core test. These figures are broadly in line with the Galaxy A17 4G, which uses the same processor. The benchmark therefore does not suggest a significant performance upgrade for the upcoming 4G model.

The Geekbench listing also shows Android 17 with One UI 9, suggesting the Galaxy A18 4G could be among Samsung's first non-flagship phones to launch with the latest software.

Previous leaked CAD renders suggest the Galaxy A18 will retain a flat rear panel and a pill-shaped camera module, with the island matching the phone's colour. It may also feature an Infinity-U notch, side-mounted power and volume buttons, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is expected to measure 164.4x77.8x7.84mm and feature a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

Apart from sharing the Helio G99 chip, the Galaxy A17 4G gets 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with a 6.7-inch 90Hz Super AMOLED display and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy A18 may retain similar camera and battery hardware, while its 4G model is expected to launch in autumn 2026, followed by a 5G version.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A18 4G, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Features, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Design, Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Launch, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A17 4G
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
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