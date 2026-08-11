The Xiaomi 18 series is rumoured to debut in September as the company's next-generation flagship numbered series. In recent months, the rumour mill has already revealed details about the purported handsets, including their form factor, display and battery capacity. A fresh leak has now shed light on the possible colour options of the standard Xiaomi 18. As per a tipster, the purported Xiaomi handset could be offered in five colourways.

Xiaomi 18 Colour Options (Expected)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) claims that the Xiaomi 18 will come in five colour options — Black, White, Pink, Blue, and Red. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 was launched in China last year in blue, black, white, and pink. In India, the handset is sold in Black, Ice Blue and Venture Green colour options.

The tipster also claims that the purported Xiaomi flagship will likely retain the square camera module of its predecessor, located in the upper-left corner of the rear panel. Previous leaks, meanwhile, indicate that the Xiaomi 18 could retain its compact form factor, featuring a 6.4-inch 2K display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, rounded corners and narrow bezels.

Despite its small footprint, the purported handset has been tipped to receive a battery upgrade. An engineering prototype was reportedly being tested with a 7,200mAh battery, potentially translating into a 200mAh increase over the Xiaomi 17's 7,000mAh cell. Leaks also suggest that this engineering prototype was reportedly equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera using a 1/1.28-inch sensor.

The entire Xiaomi 18 lineup has also been tipped to feature dual 200-megapixel rear cameras on its Pro models. The Xiaomi 18 is expected to succeed the Xiaomi 17, which launched in September 2025 as part of the Xiaomi 17 series, alongside the 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max models.

In India, the Xiaomi 18 series is expected to arrive earlier than usual this year, and the lineup could go official in December.