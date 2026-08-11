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Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Edition Leaked Ahead of August 12 Launch Event

The Curry edition is likely to retain the standard Pixel Watch 5 specifications with a special woven band.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 11:07 IST
Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Edition Leaked Ahead of August 12 Launch Event

Google's Pixel Watch 5 is expected to succeed the Pixel Watch 4 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Google may limit the Pixel Watch 5 Curry edition to select markets
  • The band is expected to feature a water-repellent coating
  • It is expected to feature a 45mm LTE configuration
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Google is expected to introduce a Stephen Curry edition of the Pixel Watch 5 alongside the Pixel 11 series at its upcoming hardware event. The smartwatch is expected to be unveiled on August 12, while the new model could reach stores later this month. Leaked marketing material shows the special edition with a 45mm case and a woven band carrying Curry branding. The watch is also expected to cost more than the standard Pixel Watch 5, with further details likely to emerge at launch.

Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Edition Leaked With Water-Repellent Band

A MyMobiles report says it obtained Google's marketing material and technical documentation ahead of the launch. The Curry edition is shown with a Polished Silver case and a woven strap in stone grey, taupe, orange and brown. A label on the band carries Stephen Curry's name and the #LockIn branding. The rear retains the standard design, including the haptic crown, side button and markings for the 45mm size and IP68 rating.

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The Curry edition is based on the 45mm LTE Pixel Watch 5 and is expected to cost EUR 579.99 (roughly Rs. 63,900) in Europe. That is EUR 30.99 (roughly Rs. 3,400) more than the expected EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 60,400) price of the standard 45mm LTE model. A reported US price is $669 (roughly Rs. 63,800), although the aforementioned report says the leaked Google material does not confirm US or UK pricing for the special edition.

The main physical difference between the Curry edition and the standard Pixel Watch 5 is said to be the woven band, which is expected to feature a water-repellent coating. The standard straps are not tipped to be water-resistant, although the watch itself reportedly has 5ATM and IP68 dust and water resistance ratings.

Google warns that the coating may wear off or disappear over time and does not guarantee its effectiveness for the band's lifetime or cover moisture damage after it degrades, according to the report.

The leaked marketing material suggests the Pixel Watch 5 Curry edition will be available only while supplies last and will not be sold in every country.

The Mountain View-based tech giant is expected to announce the Pixel Watch 5 alongside the Pixel 11 series at its Made by Google event in New York on August 12, with Stephen Curry confirmed to attend. The leaked render shows August 20 on the watch face, pointing to that date as the expected sales date. Pre-orders are likely to open after the announcement.

The Curry edition is otherwise expected to retain the standard 45mm Pixel Watch 5 specifications, including 64GB of storage, Wear OS 7.0 and a 465mAh battery rated for up to 40 hours of use. Its key differences are the Curry branding and the specially treated woven band.

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Further reading: Google Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Watch 5, Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Edition, Stephen Curry, Google Pixel Watch, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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