Boat CineHead F1 Pro was launched in India on Monday as the first projector in the tech firm's CineHead F1 lineup. Along with the Pro model, the company has revealed details about the new Boat CineHead F1, which will be launched later this month. The new Boat CineHead F1 series projectors are the company's first models to ship with Google TV. Moreover, the Boat CineHead F1 series has been unveiled with native 1080p projection and up to 4K support. The Boat CineHead F1 Pro features Dolby Audio, too. The projector lineup boasts a claimed projection size of up to 120 inches.

Boat CineHead F1 Pro Price in India, Availability

Boat CineHead F1 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 32,999. However, this is an introductory price, which is generally lower than the regular retail price of the devices. The projector is currently on sale in the country via the Boat India online store, Amazon, and Flipkart. On the other hand, the Boat CineHead F1 model will be launched in India later this month. Boat said that details regarding the pricing and availability of the standard model will be announced “closer to launch”.

Boat CineHead F1 Pro Specifications, Features

The Boat CineHead F1 Pro is the tech firm's first projector to launch with “official” Google TV. It ships with Google TV 5.0, claimed to offer access to more than 10,000 apps via the Google Play Store, personalised content recommendations, multiple user profiles, and a dedicated Kids mode. Similarly, Google TV 5.0 brings Google Assistant, its built-in voice assistant, enabling voice control. It also offers “voice-enabled” remote features, along with dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube.

Apart from this, the Google TV 5.0 integration enables wireless screen mirroring on the Boat CineHead F1 Pro projector. In terms of specifications, the Boat CineHead F1 Pro features autofocus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance, which are claimed to reduce the number of times a user has to make manual adjustments to the projector.

Additionally, the Boat CineHead F1 Pro ships with an adjustable stand. For connectivity, the projector features support for dual-band 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Boat CineHead F1 Pro also features HDMI ARC and eARC. The projector is powered by an unspecified MediaTek chipset, along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.