The Google Pixel 11 series is all set to be unveiled at the Made by Google event on August 12. Ahead of their anticipated debut, alleged hands-on images of the Pixel 11 Pro XL have now surfaced online. It appears to have the familiar Pixel design, while introducing the new notification light. Meanwhile, a retail box also reveals another colour option of the purported handset. Google has also teased both shades of the Pixel 11 Pro XL in a recent social media post.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Images Leak

@PixelNewsHub originally posted the alleged hands-on images on X. The images reportedly come from carrier demo units that arrived ahead of Google's upcoming Made by Google event.

Here is the version with better and less pronounced watermarks! @thatjoshguy69 @FrankOneDigital pic.twitter.com/8kV2wzRtki — Pixel News Hub (@PixelNewsHub) August 9, 2026

The most notable detail is the matte black finish. The leaked handset appears to have a dark grey or near-black colour across its rear panel. The overall design remains closely related to the previous-generation Pixel Pro models. The camera bar may also retain its familiar horizontal layout, though it includes a new element.

That element is the HiLight LED, which is expected to be a new addition to the Pixel 11 series. Previously rumoured to arrive as Pixel Glow, it appears to be a large white circular component integrated into the camera bar. While Google has yet to confirm its functionality, leaks suggest this is an RGB LED intended to serve as a notification light. It is reportedly designed to remain visible even when the phone is placed face down.

According to previous reports, HiLight on the Pixel 11 series may illuminate for notifications from selected contacts and provide visual cues during interactions with Gemini AI.

The leaked images also reportedly show a retail box for another Google Pixel 11 Pro XL colourway, with the handset shown in a sandy or pinkish shade. The box reportedly carries the "Dune" name, although some previous leaks have referred to the colour as "Coral" or "Canyon".

Google has already teased the design and colour options of the Google Pixel 11 Pro ahead of its launch. Both of the aforementioned shades were teased in an X post by the tech giant. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Pixel 11 series at the Made by Google event on August 12.