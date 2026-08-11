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Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Geekbench Listing Reveals Tensor G6 Performance, 16GB of RAM

The Google Pixel 11 Pro XL could ship with 15.29GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 August 2026 10:59 IST
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Geekbench Listing Reveals Tensor G6 Performance, 16GB of RAM

Google's entire Pixel 10 lineup is powered by a Tensor G5 processor

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Highlights
  • Pixel 11 Pro XL Geekbench listing Tensor G6, 16GB of RAM under the hood
  • The CPU includes a prime core that reaches a peak speed of 4.11GHz
  • The phone achieved 2,112 single-core and 5,196 multi-core scores
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The Made by Google event is just days away, where the Pixel 11 series is expected to be unveiled. Google's next-generation flagship lineup is expected to comprise four models — Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, with all of the variants being powered by the Tensor G6 chipset. Ahead of the launch, a Pixel handset has surfaced on a benchmarking site, revealing CPU details along with the performance numbers.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Geekbench Listing

The Geekbench listing explicitly names the handset as the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL. It is among the first indications of how the Tensor G6 could perform. The upcoming handset is identified by its codename "Kodiak" and is listed with the motherboard name "kodiak", while the processor is identified as Google Tensor G6. The listing also shows the handset running Android 17.

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The purported Tensor G6 is listed as a seven-core processor, corroborating earlier leaks. Its architecture appears to comprise two ARM C1-Pro efficiency cores clocked at 2.65GHz, four ARM C1-Pro performance cores at 3.38GHz, and a single ARM C1-Ultra prime core clocked at 4.11GHz. This corroborates previous leaks, which suggested that it could be a hepta-core chipset with a peak clock speed of 4.11GHz.

Based on the Geekbench listing, the purported Google Pixel 11 Pro XL could ship with 15.29GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB. The Tensor G6 chipset on the handset may be accompanied by a PowerVR C-Series CXTP-48-1536 GPU.

Benchmark scores for the Pixel handset give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 7.0.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 2,112 (single-core) and 5,196 (multi-core) points, respectively. For comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro XL scored 2,082 single-core and 4,577 multi-core points in Gadgets 360's tests.

With just over a day to go for the Made by Google event, we can expect more details to surface rapidly. Google is expected to announce the Pixel 11 series, Pixel Watch 5, and other devices at its annual hardware launch event.

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Further reading: Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Launch, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL specifications, Made by Google, GeekBench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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