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Googlebook Laptops From Asus and Lenovo Leak in Renders Ahead of Official Launch

Asus and Lenovo Googlebook appear to have a thin design with a glowbar on the lid.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 12:46 IST
Googlebook Laptops From Asus and Lenovo Leak in Renders Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Google

Asus Googlebook and Lenovo Googlebook laptops are likely to be launched at the IFA next month

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Highlights
  • Asus and Lenovo's upcoming Googlebook models have leaked online
  • The renders of the Asus Googlebook laptop suggest multiple ports
  • Googlebook laptops will include the Chrome browser and Google Play Store
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Google unveiled the Googlebook laptop lineup in May and announced its association with brands including Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, and Lenovo to develop the first generation of Googlebook laptops. Now, ahead of the official launch, renders of Asus and Lenovo's upcoming Googlebook models have leaked online, offering us an early look at their designs. The laptops appear to have a thin form factor. They are tipped to feature a glow bar integrated into the lid. Both models will include Gemini Intelligence.

Asus and Lenovo's Googlebooks: Here's What They Might Look Like

Digitalcitizen shared purported renders of Asus Googlebook and Lenovo Googlebook models, revealing the design from all angles. The former is shown in carbon grey colour, while the latter appears in a light grey shade; however, the official marketing names for these shades are unknown.

asus lenovo googlebook digitalcitizenlife Asus Googlebook and Lenovo Googlebook

Asus Googlebook and Lenovo Googlebook
Photo Credit: Digitalcitizen.life

 

Asus and Lenovo Googlebook appear to have a thin design with a glow bar on the lid. This feature is likely to work like the HiLight indicator on the Pixel 11 series. It could show glowing effects for notifications and charging states. The Asus Googlebook is reportedly made out of an Ultra-Ceramic Light Alloy chassis, and the chassis is claimed to be 34 percent lighter and 13 percent stronger compared to previous models

The renders of the Asus Googlebook laptop suggest multiple ports, including a status LED, a full-size HDMI port, two USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Lenovo Googlebook seems to have an HDMI port, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a headphone jack.

Asus Googlebook and Lenovo Googlebook laptops are likely to be launched at the IFA 2026 trade show in Berlin next month. Google announced the Googlebook laptop lineup powered by Gemini AI and Android in May. They are confirmed to combine the capabilities of ChromeOS and Android.

The Googlebook laptops will include the Chrome browser, the Google Play Store and the Gemini Intelligence features. They will offer Google's Magic Pointer feature, which allows users to access Gemini with a few taps.

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Further reading: Asus Googlebook, Asus Googlebook Specifications, Lenovo Googlebook, Lenovo Googlebook Specifications, Googlebook, Google, Asus, Lenovo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Googlebook Laptops From Asus and Lenovo Leak in Renders Ahead of Official Launch
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