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Xiaomi 18 Series, Redmi Note 17 Pro Lineup India Launch Date Tipped; Redmi 17 Could Launch Next Month

The tipster claims the Xiaomi 18 series could arrive in India by December and feature a "tiny secondary display" on the rear.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 August 2026 10:12 IST
Xiaomi 18 Series, Redmi Note 17 Pro Lineup India Launch Date Tipped; Redmi 17 Could Launch Next Month

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 17 4G was recently launched in the global markets alongside the 5G model

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Highlights
  • The Redmi 17 series is tipped to launch in India on September 5
  • The Xiaomi 18 Pro series may arrive in India by December
  • The Redmi 17 series is already available in select global markets
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The Redmi Note 17 was launched in India earlier this month, and the company is believed to have a busy few months ahead. A tipster claims that the Redmi 17 series could launch as soon as next month. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 17 could get a second model in the form of the Redmi Note 17 Pro. The bigger launch, however, could be the Xiaomi 18 Pro series, which is tipped to arrive by December.

Redmi 17, Note 17 Pro Xiaomi 18 Pro India Launch Timeline

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav, Xiaomi is preparing to introduce three smartphone lineups in India during the second half of 2026. The Redmi 17 series is said to be scheduled to launch on September 5. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 17 Pro series could follow on September 18 or September 20.

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The most notable announcement could be the Xiaomi 18 Pro series, which is tipped to arrive in India by December. The tipster claims that the series could arrive in India by December and feature a "tiny secondary display" on the rear.

For context, the Xiaomi 17 was launched in India in March 2026, and it was accompanied by the Ultra model. The company, however, did not introduce the Pro models in its flagship numbered lineup.

The Redmi 17 series, notably, is already available in select global markets, comprising the Redmi 17 5G and Redmi 17 4G. Both handsets sport 6.9-inch HD+ displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, 50-megapixel rear cameras and 7,500mAh batteries. The 5G model is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chipset, while the 4G version uses the MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra.

Both Redmi 17 series handsets support 45W wired charging and run HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Meanwhile, previous reports suggest that the Redmi Note 17 lineup could include the Note 17 Pro and Note 17 Pro Max, alongside the standard model. Redmi Note 17 Pro Max could sit at the top of the global Note 17 lineup, with its base configuration tipped to include 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

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Further reading: Redmi 17, Redmi Note 17 Pro, Xiaomi 18, Xiaomi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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