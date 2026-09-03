Acer has expanded its gaming handheld lineup with the 7-inch Windows 11 Predator Atlas 7, which it unveiled in Berlin, Germany, on September 2 as a more compact alternative to the Predator Atlas 8. The new handheld features Intel Arc graphics, up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. It also includes a 120Hz display, dual-fan cooling, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity and an optional TMR joystick setup. The company also showed the Project DualPlay Mini concept, which combines handheld gaming with laptop-style productivity in an 8-inch form factor.

Acer Predator Atlas 7 Price, Availability

Acer Predator Atlas 7 will launch in North America in Q4 2026 and in EMEA from November. Acer has not yet announced its India price or availability, and notes that pricing, specifications and availability will vary by region.

The Predator Atlas 8, which debuted at Computex 2026, is also set to go on sale in North America and EMEA from September.

Acer Predator Atlas 7 Features, Specifications

The Acer Predator Atlas 7 features a 7-inch Full HD IPS-level touchscreen with a 1,920x1,080-pixel resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR and up to 500 nits of brightness, while covering 100 percent of the sRGB and 75 percent of the Adobe colour gamuts. It also supports 10-point multi-touch and uses Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with a DXC surface treatment for protection and reduced glare.

The Predator Atlas 7 is powered by Intel Arc G3 processors, with the top variant featuring the Intel Arc G3 Extreme. Graphics options include Intel Arc B390 and B370. It gets up to 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM at 7,467MT/s and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage. The handheld runs Windows 11 Home and includes two months each of Xbox Game Pass Premium and PC Game Pass.

Acer's Predator Atlas 7 has two 2W speakers powered by a Realtek ALC712 audio chip, with support for DTS Virtual:X Ultra and Hi-Res Audio. Its two onboard microphones support Acer PurifiedVoice for AI-assisted noise reduction. Connectivity includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack and a UHS-II microSD card reader with SD 4.0 support. Wireless connectivity includes Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The Predator Atlas 7 has a contoured grip, enlarged palm rest and anti-slip surface. Its controls include a D-pad, ABXY buttons, bumpers, Hall-effect triggers and dedicated Xbox Game Bar Widget and PredatorSense buttons. Carbon Film analogue sticks are standard, with optional TMR joysticks that Acer says improve precision and anti-drift performance. A fingerprint sensor is built into the power button for Windows Hello authentication.

The Predator Atlas 7 uses a dual-fan cooling system with a 89-blade Predator AeroBlade metal fan and a second plastic fan. Acer says the AeroBlade fan can boost airflow by up to 10 percent, while Vortex Flow channels hot air out of the chassis more efficiently during sustained workloads.

The Predator Atlas 7 packs a battery of up to 80Wh and supports 65W charging. Depending on the configuration, Acer bundles either a USB Type-C power adapter or a standard AC adapter with a separate power brick. The handheld device measures 292x112.7-123x28.5-48.4mm. Models with the 80Wh battery weigh under 750g, while versions equipped with a 60Wh battery weigh under 700g.